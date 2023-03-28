Creed III actor Jonathan Majors faces assault and harassment charges amidst reported release

American actor Jonathan Majors has been charged with assault and harassment charges amidst news of his reported release and the statement given by his attorney claiming his innocence. As per Variety, the unnamed female claims that the 33-year-old struck her "about the face with an open hand, causing substantial pain and a laceration behind her ear."

The 30-year-old accuser had also alleged that Majors "put his hand on her neck, causing bruising and substantial pain." The Creed III star was arrested in Manhattan on Saturday, March 25, on charges of assault and harassment by the New York Police Department. Continue reading to know more about the case and the charges on Majors.

Jonathan Majors charged with assault and harassment

After Majors was arrested, a judge reportedly released Majors on his own recognizance and granted a limited order of protection. Additionally, the actor's criminal defense lawyer, Priya Chaudhry had claimed to have proof and vouched for his innocence.

"Jonathan Majors is completely innocent and is probably the victim of an altercation with a woman he knows. We are quickly gathering and presenting evidence to the District Attorney with the expectation that all charges will be dropped imminently," the lawyer told Variety. "All the evidence proves that Mr. Majors is entirely innocent and did not assault her whatsoever. Unfortunately, this incident came about because this woman was having an emotional crisis, for which she was taken to a hospital yesterday," Chaudhry added.

She had claimed that there was video footage from the vehicle where the incident took place as well as witness testimony from the driver and onlookers. Chaudhry also claimed that her team had obtained "two written statements from the woman recanting these allegations." A spokesperson for Majors had previously told Variety, "He has done nothing wrong. We look forward to clearing his name and clearing this up."

Now, as per the latest reports, Majors has been charged with several counts of assault in the third degree, three counts of attempted assault in the third degree, one count of aggravated harassment in the second degree, and one count of harassment in the second degree. The actor, who plays Kang the Conqueror in the Marvel Universe, is scheduled for his next court appearance on May 8.

