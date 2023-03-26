Creed III star Jonathan Majors arrested in New York for allegedly assaulting woman; Details inside

Jonathan Majors is amongst the highly in-demand actors working today. He has long term relation with the Marvel Studios to play the role of Kang, a villain central to the upcoming phase of the studio’s along with leading him to headlining the Avengers: The Kang Dynasty which is dated to be released in May 2025.

However, Jonathan Majors have been making the headlines since Saturday and all for negative reasons. On Saturday, the Marvel actor was arrested for allegedly assaulting a woman during the domestic dispute. Here is everything that we know about the incident.

Jonathan Majors arrested

As per the statement issued by New York Police Department, the Creed III star was arrested on Saturday after he was allegedly accused of assaulting a woman during a domestic dispute. However, Jonathan Majors representative has squashed these accusations and said that he has done nothing wrong. The rep added, ‘We look forward to clearing his name and clearing this up’.

As per the police they responded to a 911 call in which a 33 year old man allegedly assaulted a 30 year old female because of the domestic dispute. The 33 year old male was identified as Jonathan Majors. As per victim she was assaulted and sustained minor injuries to her neck and head and was quickly taken to the hospital.

Though Jonathan Majors is no longer under police custody, he was arrested for the charges of harassment, assault, and strangulation. His relationship with the 30 year old woman was described as ‘domestic’.

Majors recently made appearances in the Creed III and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. It is also rumored that the actor will make appearance in the season 2 of Loki which might be released later.

