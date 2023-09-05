Crime 101: Chris Hemsworth and Pedro Pascal starrer seals the deal with THIS streaming platform

Chris Hemsworth and Pedro Pascal have clinched a major victory in a heated bidding war against streaming giant Netflix. They've successfully secured the rights to the highly anticipated crime thriller Crime 101 on Amazon. This film, which is an adaptation of Don Winslow's crime novella, has been generating substantial buzz in the entertainment industry.

Amazon's collaboration with Chris Hemsworth and Pedro Pascal's movie

For a reported USD 90 million, Amazon has sealed the deal for Crime 101, a figure just shy of the initial projections. The film's star power is undeniably compelling, with Chris Hemsworth, known for his iconic role as Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, teaming up with Pedro Pascal, famous for his roles in The Mandalorian and The Last of Us. Their collaboration indeed sparked excitement among fans and critics alike.

ALSO READ: Chris Hemsworth opens up about 'unpredictable' Thor 5; Actor reveals conditions if he plans return to MCU

Crime 101 is already drawing comparisons to classic crime thrillers like Heat and Collateral. These films have set a high bar in the genre, and Crime 101 is poised to follow in their footsteps.

This is a crime story where a series of high-level jewel thefts are occurring along the Pacific Coast, and the police suspect the involvement of Colombian cartels. However, Detective Lou Lubesnick has a different theory and focuses on one particular thief who is aiming for a final big heist, and in this essence, it becomes extremely reminiscent of Heat.

The rights to this movie escalated a bidding war between Amazon and Netflix, with Amazon ultimately securing the project. This decision came about because Courtenay Valenti, the new head of the studio, offered to release the movie in theaters.

What's up, Amazon?

Amazon's acquisition of Crime 101 enriches its already expansive catalog of original and exclusive content, including titles like Our Flag Means Death, Wheel of Time, and The Boys. However, the development of the film, like many other projects in the entertainment industry, has hit a roadblock due to strikes by the Writers Guild of America and the Screen Actors Guild‐American Federation of Television and Radio Artists. Until a resolution is reached in these labor disputes, Crime 101 and several other productions remain in a state of uncertainty, leaving audiences eagerly awaiting their release.

ALSO READ: Chris Hemsworth Workout Routine & Diet for a God-like Thor Body

Furthermore, Crime 101 has become a focal point of attention in the entertainment world, thanks to its star-studded cast, promising director, and the legacy of classic crime thrillers it aims to honor. Amazon's successful bid for the film's rights underscores its commitment to delivering diverse and compelling content to its audience, even in the face of industry challenges.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 'I don’t think we can have a villain that’s weaker..': Taika Watiti teases potential comeback for Chris Hemsworth in USD 2 billion MCU franchise