Crime 101 on OTT: When and where to watch Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Halle Berry’s crime thriller

Actor and producer Chris Hemsworth started 2026 by starring in director Bart Layton’s crime thriller, Crime 101. Based on American author Don Winslow’s novella of the same name, the multi-starrer movie received positive reviews from critics after its big screen release on February 13, 2026. But if you haven’t enjoyed the crime saga yet, then here’s another chance. The high-stakes heist drama has finally made its way to OTT. Read on to know when and where you can stream the film.

Crime 101 on OTT

The wait is finally over. Crime 101 has finally made its way to a popular streaming giant. Bart Layton’s crime thriller narrates the story of a master jewel thief (Chris Hemsworth) whose string of robberies along the 101 freeway has irked police. As he sets on the plan to execute one of the biggest heists of his life, he crosses paths with a disillusioned insurance broker (Halle Berry as Sharon).

On the other hand, a determined detective (Mark Ruffalo as Det. Lou Lubesnick) is confident in breaking the thief’s pattern and holding him accountable. “As the heist approaches, the line between hunter and hunted begins to blur, and all three are faced with life-defining choices–and the realization that there can be no turning back,” revealed the makers.

While Chris Hemsworth leads the show as Davis, the notorious jewel thief is joined by an impressive ensemble cast including Barry Keoghan, Monica Barbaro, Corey Hawkins, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Nick Nolte, Tate Donovan, Devon Bostick, Payman Maadi, Babak Tafti, Deborah Hedwall, Paul Adelstein, Drew Powell, Matthew Del Negro, John Schwab, Andra Nechita and John Douglas.

Those who want to enjoy the heist drama from the comfort of their homes can now stream Crime 101 on Prime Video. Subscribers of the streaming platform can watch the film from today, April 1, 2026. The English language movie runs for 140 minutes and reportedly carries an R rating. On the work front, Chris Hemsworth also has Avengers: Doomsday, Stuntnuts: The Movie, and Subversion in the pipeline.

For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

ALSO READ: Avengers Doomsday Teaser: Marvel Drops First Glimpse of Thunderbolts, X-Men, and Fantastic Four Coming Together