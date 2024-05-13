Clark Gregg, known for his roles in Marvel movies and TV shows, is now joining Criminal Minds: Evolution Season 2. He'll play FBI Director Ray Madison, who helps the Behavioral Analysis Unit with a big investigation.

Marvel Actor Clark Gregg joins as FBI Director Ray Madison

Gregg has previously appeared in famous shows like The West Wing and The Shield. But he's best known for playing Phil Coulson in Marvel movies, starting with Iron Man in 2008.

Criminal Minds first aired on CBS in 2005, following FBI agents who solve crimes. After ending in 2020, the show came back as Criminal Minds: Evolution. The main cast members like Paget Brewster and Joe Mantegna returned for this revival.

In Season 1 of Evolution, the BAU hunted down a serial killer named Elias Voit, played by Zach Gilford. Now, in Season 2, they're investigating a mystery called Gold Star, which involves high-ranking officials. The team faces unexpected challenges when Voit strikes a deal to be transferred to federal custody, bringing him closer to the BAU.

He told CBR, "Look, you are playing in a multiverse scenario in various timelines without you being like, 'I don't know, there are many multiverses here.' People are very upset about whether things are canon [or not], and I love that Kevin [Feige] is [like] The Oz."

About Criminal Minds: Evolution Season 2 trailer

The new trailer for Season 2 of Criminal Minds: Evolution gives us a sneak peek into the BAU's toughest mission till now.

After debuting in late 2022, the revival of Criminal Minds brought back familiar faces to explore how serial killers adapted during the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite delays caused by strikes in 2023, fans are eagerly awaiting the new season.

The trailer, released by Paramount+, teases what's to come when the show returns on June 6th with two episodes. It's short but intense, focusing on the BAU's battle against the villainous Voit, played by Zach Gilford, who now joins the main cast.

Voit's return brings more challenges for the team as they continue to unravel the Gold Star mystery. The preview promises that this season will bring their biggest threat yet, hinting at mind-bending consequences that they can't escape unscathed.

The aftermath of Season 1's finale looms large as well. Rossi's rescue isn't the end of the story, and Voit's return to federal custody puts him close to the BAU once again.

As the show progresses, familiar faces return alongside new characters. Ryan-James Hatanaka reprises his role as Tyler Green, while Felicity Huffman joins as Dr. Jill Gideon.

Criminal Minds: Evolution Season 2 starts streaming on Paramount+ on June 6th.

Watch the new trailer of Criminal Minds: Evolution Season 2 here;

