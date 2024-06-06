Criminal Minds: Evolution Season 2 - When Do The New Episodes Comes Out? Everything You Need To Know

Since it began in 2005, Criminal Minds was a big hit on CBS, where FBI profilers used behavior analysis to solve crimes. In 2022, it returned as Criminal Minds: Evolution on Paramount+, bringing back favorite characters like David, JJ, Penelope, Luke, Emily, and Dr. Lewis, and introducing a chilling new villain played by Zach Gilford.

When do the new Criminal Minds: Evolution Season 2 episodes come out?

Season 2 of Evolution premieres with two new episodes on June 6, 2024, followed by weekly releases. Checkout of the episode schedule,

Episode 1, Title: Golden Star, June 5, 2024

Episode 2, Title: Contagion, June 6, 2024

Episode 3, Title: TBA, June 13, 2024

Episode 4, Title: TBA, June 20, 2024

Episode 5, Title: TBA, June 27, 2024

Episode 6, Title: TBA, July 4, 2024

Episode 7, Title: TBA, July 11, 2024

Episode 8, Title: TBA, July 18, 2024

Episode 9, Title: TBA, July 25, 2024

Episode 10, Title: TBA, August 1, 2024

You can watch Criminal Minds: Evolution Season 2 starting June 6, 2024, exclusively on Paramount+. Subscriptions start at $5.99/month. Previous seasons of Criminal Minds are also available on Paramount+, while Seasons 1-15 can be found on Hulu.

Criminal Minds: Evolution is only available on Paramount+, so you'll need a subscription to watch it. However, you can find Seasons 1-15 of the original Criminal Minds on Hulu and for purchase on Prime Video and Apple TV.

What is the story plot of Criminal Minds: Evolution Season 2

The trailer for Season 2 of Evolution shows the team tackling a new mysterious killer. They're using a past serial killer to help catch the new dangerous murderer.

The official synopsis of Criminal Minds: Evolution Season 2 reads;

"In the wake of last season’s shocking finale, the upcoming all-new season of Criminal Minds: Evolution picks up as the FBI's elite team of profilers investigates the deadly mystery of GOLD STAR. As the conspiracy unfolds, the Behavioral Analysis Unit (BAU) is met with an unexpected complication when serial killer Elias Voit negotiates a deal that transfers him to federal custody in the BAU's own backyard. The team faces its biggest threat yet and cannot emerge unscathed from the mind-bending consequences."

For a look at the Season 2 trailer, check the link below.

Who's the star cast of Criminal Minds: Evolution Season 2

The main cast of Criminal Minds: Evolution returns for season 2, featuring Joe Mantegna as David Rossi, A.J. Cook as Jennifer Jareau, Kirsten Vangsness as Penelope Garcia, Aisha Tyler as Dr. Tara Lewis, Zach Gilford as Elias Voit, Ryan-James Hatanaka as Tyler Green, Adam Rodriguez as Luke Alvez, and Paget Brewster as Emily Prentiss.

Joining them as a guest star this season is Felicity Huffman

