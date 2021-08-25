Criminal Minds star Nicholas Brendon ARRESTED, charged with felony prescription fraud: Report

Nicholas Brendon was detained on charges of providing false information in order to acquire prescription medications. The former 'Criminal Minds' actor has been charged with prescription fraud and was being held at the Vigo County Jail, according to PEOPLE. He was eventually freed on his own recognizance.

According to documents obtained by TMZ, Brendon is also charged with a misdemeanor for allegedly failing to identify himself properly when stopped by police. When asked to identify himself, Brendon produced a California ID with the name Kelton Schultz. According to TMZ, the actor informed cops that Schultz was his brother. However, Brendon has an identical twin brother who goes by the name Kelly Donovan. Meanwhile, it's unknown if Brendon has filed a plea on each allegation.

Christopher Eskew, his attorney, did not immediately reply to a request for comment. According to the police affidavit, Brendon was pulled over by Terre Haute police on August 18 for failing to signal and speeding around the road. Brendon "looked nervous due to a visibly racing pulse on his neck and shaking hands" as police approached his car, according to the report. Officers discovered a pill bottle containing medicine prescribed to "Nicholas Bender" while checking his car. A prescription for amphetamine salts was also discovered in the vehicle which was prescribed to Kelton Schultz.

Interestingly, this isn't the actor's first run-in with the authorities. In New York in 2015, the Criminal Minds star pled guilty to criminal mischief after reportedly grabbing his fiancée by the neck, stealing her vehicle keys, and smashing her mobile phone.

