'Cringey And Annoying': North West Hangs Up On Mom Kim Kardashian In Latest Episode; Deets Here

Kim Kardashian can't seem to sign a peace treaty with her children as her firstborn, North West, hangs up on her for misusing teen slang in a cringe-worthy manner. Her son, Saint, sides with his sister on this matter in the latest episode of The Kardashians. Both Kim's children rebuked their mom for 'embarrassing' them while hanging up the call before she could finish talking.

Kim Kardashian sends cringe waves to North West by attempting to use TikTok slang

Kim Kardashian’s way of using youth slang does not impress North West. The 11-year-old daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West appeared on this week’s episode of The Kardashians when Kim was calling her to verify a story.

Kim, as she admitted that her children find her “embarrassing” and “cringe”, citing an instance where she misused the term ‘gyatt’ recently. She said, "Guys, we’re late; we gyatt to go,” to which her children replied, “Mom! You’re so embarrassing." North, on the phone, asked her why she was so ‘cringey and annoying.’

West elaborated, "First, you’re so cringey because you’re saying those words," to which her mom responds with ‘Gyatt damn,’ before North hangs up the call on her.

Kim says while laughing and reflecting upon life, "Gyatt means a big butt. I got it off TikTok. It makes you feel so old when you don't know what the slang words are."

Both North West and Saint West find Kim Kardashian embarrassing

During Kim K's GQ cover shoot, she confessed, "Well, I’m so glad that I’ve got a little bit of clout here, being GQ’s Man of the Year, because at home, I’ve turned into the embarrassing mom, the cringey mom."

To pu that confession in context, Kim asked her son Saint if she’s a cool mom or a cringey mom in The Kardashians episode. Saint promptly responded, "Cringe." This led Kim to mention whether he’s "the new North?" and continued, "North says I’m so cringe."

After a long negotiation with her kid regarding how much sugary food he could consume in a day, Kim eventually relented, telling Saint, "So let’s do that; you can have a soda with your KFC. Go wild tonight," to which he responded, “OK, thanks.” Kim said, “I love you; have fun at KFC,” but Saint hung up before she could finish.

Later, Kris Jenner asked Kim how she spent her birthday with the kids, to which she replied that it was very torturous and tiring. "I think that we’ve all, as moms, been through some days where we don’t want to be doing what we’re doing, but we do it for our kids, so come on Kim, suck it up," momager Kris concluded in her confession.

