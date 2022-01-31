Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez's birthday in the most lavish way possible; SEE

Learn how to romance your partner from the legend himself! Cristiano Ronaldo is known for his football expertise but the Manchester United player proved his romantic prowess when he celebrated his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez's 28th birthday in the most lavish and extravagant way possible. Ronaldo expressed his love for his partner by putting her on the tallest building in the world.

In a recent Instagram post, Ronaldo shared with his fans a short video of the Burj Kalifa in Dubai, laced with Georgina Rodriguez. In the video the 163 floors high skyscraper can be seen featuring Rodriguez's Nextflix show, I Am Georgina, as the clips from the show are projected on the giant. Ronaldo captioned the post with sweet words written in Portuguese which when translated read as, "Congratulations my love".

Check out Cristiano Ronaldo's romantic post below:

The football star is known for frequently posting snaps of his family on his Instagram. Not long ago, he posted a photo with his four children along with Rodriguez showing off her baby bump, all having fun while bathing in the sun. To see Ronaldo's post by the beach click HERE.

Recently, Ronaldo also shared a precious moment with his firstborn, Cristiano Jr. The father-son duo, in the snap, can be seen enjoying a bout of football on the field. Ronaldo raced many hearts with his caption as he wrote, "Present and future." Many in the comments were seen hopeful to catch a glimpse of Cristiano Jr. on the professional field as the master stirred bubbling feelings of anticipation in fans.

Check out the father-son duo in action below:

