Cristiano Ronaldo first to hit 200M Instagram followers; beats Ariana Grande and Dwayne Johnson

The football sensation clocked 200 million followers recently and took to social media to thanks his fans for all the love and support.

Cristiano Ronaldo left behind pop stars Ariana Grande, Selena Gomez and celebs like Dwayne Johnson and Kylie Jenner as he became the first personality on Instagram to reach 200 million followers on Instagram. The football sensation clocked 200 million followers recently and took to social media to thanks his fans for all the love and support he has received so far. The Juventus player shared a video of all his major memorable moments on the gram and wrote, "Wow 200 million!!! Thank you to each and every one of you for sharing this journey with me every day!!"

The video not included his moments on the field but also adorable photos of his partner Georgina Rodriguez and their four children. Ronaldo's mother also featured briefly in the video. At 34, not only is Ronaldo an exceptional footballer but also a thriving businessman. From starting his own brand to a chain of hotels, the Portugese footballer has also made a name for himself in the world of business.

According to a recent study by the Instagram marketing company, Hopper HQ, the Portugal national team skipper earns a whopping 900,000 euros for every sponsored post he makes. This is much more than his earnings at the Italian football club. The Hopper report reveals that the Juventus forward's Instagram earning roughly accounts to 48 million euros, whereas the club earnings total up to an estimate of 34 million euros.

Following Ronaldo in the list of most followed celebs on Instagram is -- Ariana Grande (173M), Dwayne Johnson (170M), Selena Gomez (167M), Kylie Jenner (160M), Kim Kardashian (158M), Lionel Messi (148M), Beyonce (139M) and Neymar (132M).

Read More