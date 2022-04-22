Cristiano Ronaldo introduces followers to newborn daughter after announcing tragic loss of twin son

Following the tragic loss of his newborn son, Cristiano Ronaldo announces that he is home with his twin daughter. On Thursday, the football star announced on his Instagram that he and finance Georgina Rodriguez brought the baby girl home after a tumultuous delivery. A few days prior, the couple had informed their fans of the loss of their baby boy in an emotional note on the Gram.

In his recent post, Cristiano wrote, "Gio and our baby girl are finally together with us," as he uploaded a snap of the family smiling with the new addition to the family. He went on to thank his supporters for their blessings as he penned, "We want to thank everyone for all the kind words and gestures. Your support is very important and we all felt the love and respect that you have for our family." The athlete continued, "Now it’s time to be grateful for the life that we’ve just welcomed into this world."

Check out Cristiano Ronaldo's Instagram post below:

For the unversed, the couple announced in October 2021 that they were expecting twins as the Portuguese model shared a click of her ultrasound and wrote, "Delighted to announce we are expecting twins. Our hearts are full of love – we can’t wait to meet you #blessed," later they also revealed the genders of the twins as a boy and a girl. The pair who started seeing each other in 2016 are also parents to Alana, 4. Ronaldo also has three other kids Cristiano Jr, 11 from a former relationship, and twins Mateo and Eva, 4, via surrogacy.

ALSO READ Cristiano Ronaldo's newborn baby boy passes away; Emotional footballer shares a post on Instagram