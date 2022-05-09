Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez REVEALS the name of their newborn girl after losing twin boy

Soccer royalty Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodríguez announces the name of their newborn baby girl. In a recent post on Instagram, the model uploaded a series of adorable snaps of their nearly 3-week-old baby girl as she introduced the new member of their family to her followers and stamped her birthdate along with her given name in the caption.

The 28-year-old mother delighted fans as she revealed that her daughter's name is going to be, "Bella Esmeralda," she added a green heart to the simple caption and continued to write, "180422," which is the date of birth of the child. Including the caption, Rodrigeuz posted a series of clicks of Bella resting in her bassinet. The celebrity couple previously announced that they had lost their twin son and only Bella could survive the delivery.

Check out Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend's post with newborn daughter Bella below:

The couple disclosed the news in an official note on Ronaldo's Instagram as they shared, "It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away," the two wrote in a joint statement on April 18. They added, "It is the greatest pain that any parents can feel. Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness." Conclusively, the couple expressed their gratitude to their medical aids, "We would like to thank the doctors and nurses for all their expert care and support. We are all devastated at this loss and we kindly ask for privacy at this very difficult time. Our baby boy, you are our angel. We will always love you."

ALSO READ Cristiano Ronaldo's newborn baby boy passes away; Emotional footballer shares a post on Instagram