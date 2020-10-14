  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Cristiano Ronaldo tests positive for COVID 19; Reportedly ‘doing well’ and is asymptomatic

Cristiano Ronaldo recently tested positive for the lethal COVID-19 virus and is reportedly “doing well.” The star will, however, not compete in the upcoming game against Sweden.
4432 reads Mumbai
Cristiano Ronaldo tests positive for COVID 19Cristiano Ronaldo tests positive for COVID 19; Reportedly ‘doing well’ and is asymptomatic
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, one of the world’s most famous soccer stars, has tested positive for COVID-19. The 35-year-old athlete is reportedly “doing well, without symptoms, and in isolation”, according to a statement from the Portugal national team (via Sky Sports).

 

The statement added, “Following the positive test, the remaining players underwent new tests on Tuesday morning, and all produced a negative result and are available to Fernando Santos for training this afternoon.” He will not compete in the upcoming game against Sweden. 

 

Ronaldo, 35, who has won the Ballon d'Or five times, played in Portugal's goalless Nations League draw against France in Paris on Sunday. The federation added that the rest of the Portugal squad were "all negative" after tests on Tuesday morning, as was the France squad, according to the French Football Federation. 

 

Ronaldo has scored 101 goals for Portugal and will be a huge absence for his team against Sweden as they aim to hold on to a top spot in their group.

 

ALSO READ: Cristiano Ronaldo first to hit 200M Instagram followers; beats Ariana Grande and Dwayne Johnson

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Getty Images, Sky Sports

You may like these
Cristiano Ronaldo first to hit 200M Instagram followers; beats Ariana Grande and Dwayne Johnson
The Vampire Diaries: Fans go WILD as Nina Dobrev posts photo with ex Ian Somerhalder and co star Paul Wesley
Total Bellas season 6: Nikki & Brie Bella give insight into the twin’s mid pandemic pregnancy; Watch
Kanye West preaches religion in 1st presidential campaign clip; Says ‘Through prayer, faith can be restored’
Never Been Kissed co stars Drew Barrymore & Jessica Alba REUNITE to reminisce about the teen hit; Watch
Chris Hemsworth’s brother Luke REVEALS his desire to join MCU; Wants to play Wolverine after Hugh Jackman

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement