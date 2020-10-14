Cristiano Ronaldo tests positive for COVID 19; Reportedly ‘doing well’ and is asymptomatic

Cristiano Ronaldo recently tested positive for the lethal COVID-19 virus and is reportedly “doing well.” The star will, however, not compete in the upcoming game against Sweden.

Football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, one of the world’s most famous soccer stars, has tested positive for COVID-19. The 35-year-old athlete is reportedly “doing well, without symptoms, and in isolation”, according to a statement from the Portugal national team (via Sky Sports).

The statement added, “Following the positive test, the remaining players underwent new tests on Tuesday morning, and all produced a negative result and are available to Fernando Santos for training this afternoon.” He will not compete in the upcoming game against Sweden.

Ronaldo, 35, who has won the Ballon d'Or five times, played in Portugal's goalless Nations League draw against France in Paris on Sunday. The federation added that the rest of the Portugal squad were "all negative" after tests on Tuesday morning, as was the France squad, according to the French Football Federation.

Ronaldo has scored 101 goals for Portugal and will be a huge absence for his team against Sweden as they aim to hold on to a top spot in their group.

