Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez is 'expecting twins': Our hearts are full of love

Cristiano Ronaldo, the Portuguese football icon, disclosed on Thursday through social media that his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez is expecting twins. The Manchester United winger turned to Instagram to share the news with his followers, as well as photos of their twins' ultrasounds.

"Delighted to announce we are expecting twins. Our hearts are full of love - we can't wait to meet you #blessed," Ronaldo captioned the post, which Rodríguez also shared on her page. However, after the twins are born, Ronaldo will become a father for the sixth time. He already has a three-year-old daughter with Argentine model Rodriguez, Alana Martina. Cristiano Junior, Ronaldo's first child, was born in 2010, although the mother's identity remains unclear. In 2017, a surrogate mother gave birth to Ronaldo's twins, daughter Eva and son Mateo.

Check out his post here:

However, Manchester United announced in August that it had achieved an agreement with Juventus that would see the athlete return to the English squad. Ronaldo initially joined the Italian squad in a deal from Real Madrid in 2018. "Today I depart from an amazing club, the biggest in Italy and surely one of the biggest in all of Europe. I gave my heart and soul for Juventus and I'll always love the city of Turin until my final days," Ronaldo shared on Instagram.

Interestingly, as per India Today, Ronaldo claimed in 2017 that he desired seven children, while Rodriguez stated last year: "My desire to be a mother is greater than anything else. I wish to have more children in the future." However, Ronaldo and Rodriguez have been dating since 2016, when they met at a Gucci store in Madrid where she worked as a shop assistant. At the time, Portugal's captain was playing for Real Madrid.

ALSO READ:Money Heist Season 5: Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi get NAME DROPPED in an epic scene on the show