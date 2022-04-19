Cristiano Ronaldo's newborn baby boy passes away; Emotional footballer shares a post on Instagram

In a recent post on Instagram, Cristiano Ronaldo announces the demise of his twin boy. The football legend shared with his fans in October last year that his fiance Georgina Rodriguez was expecting twins as the Portuguese athlete wrote on his social media, "Delighted to announce we are expecting twins. Our hearts are full of love - we can’t wait to meet you."

In the new post, Ronaldo asked his audience for some privacy in this time of tragedy for the family as he informed his followers of the unfortunate news. In the note, which was signed off by both Ronaldo and Rodriguez, the couple shared, "It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away. It is the greatest pain that any parents can feel." They also opened up about how the birth of their baby girl has given them the strength to endure such pain.

Moreover, the statement also mentioned their medical aid and thanked them for their care, "We would like to thank the doctors and nurses for all their expert care and support." The statement ended with the pair addressing their late son as they penned an emotional goodbye, "Our baby boy, you are our angel. We will always love you." The footballer's team also extended their support for the player as Manchester United commented on his post from the official page, "Your pain is our pain. Sending love and strength to you and the family at this time."

Meanwhile, Georgina shares a daughter with Ronaldo, three-year-old Alana. Besides Alana, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner has three other kids Cristiano Jr, 11, and twins Eva and Mateo, four.

