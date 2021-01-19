Critics' Choice Awards 2021 Nominations: Ozark, The Crown lead with 6 nods Schitt's Creek bags 5 in TV segment

The Critics' Choice Awards 2021 nomination list was revealed and Netflix leads the pack with Ozark and The Crown.

All bow down to The Crown for the royal-themed show is one of the shows that has bagged the most Critics Choice Awards 2021 nominations this year. The TV category of Critics' Choice Awards 2021 have been announced and it has been revealed that the Netflix drama has bagged six nominations. The show ties with Ozark. Both the shows compete for Best Drama Series, Best Actor in a Drama Series, Best Actress in a Drama Series, Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series and Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series.

While Ozark and The Crown lead the pack, Lovecraft Country, Mrs. America, Schitt's Creek and What We Do in the Shadows follow with five nods each. While Netflix and HBO shows might be leading the brigade, Disney+ features have also found a spot on the nominations list. The Mandalorian has bagged a nomination in Best Drama Series whereas Hamilton has been nominated for Best Movie Made for Television.

Check out the nominations list below:

Best Drama Series

Better Call Saul (AMC)

The Crown (Netflix)

The Good Fight (CBS All Access)

Lovecraft Country (HBO)

The Mandalorian (Disney+)

Ozark (Netflix)

Perry Mason (HBO)

This Is Us (NBC)

Best Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman, Ozark (Netflix)

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us (NBC)

Jonathan Majors, Lovecraft Country (HBO)

Josh O'Connor, The Crown (Netflix)

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul (AMC)

Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason (HBO)

Best Actress in a Drama Series

Christine Baranski, The Good Fight (CBS All Access)

Olivia Colman, The Crown (Netflix)

Emma Corrin, The Crown (Netflix)

Claire Danes, Homeland (Showtime)

Laura Linney, Ozark (Netflix)

Jurnee Smollett, Lovecraft Country (HBO)

Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Jonathan Banks, Better Call Saul (AMC)

Justin Hartley, This Is Us (NBC)

John Lithgow, Perry Mason (HBO)

Tobias Menzies, The Crown (Netflix)

Tom Pelphrey, Ozark (Netflix)

Michael K. Williams, Lovecraft Country (HBO)

Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Gillian Anderson, The Crown (Netflix)

Cynthia Erivo, The Outsider (HBO)

Julia Garner, Ozark (Netflix)

Janet McTeer, Ozark (Netflix)

Wunmi Mosaku, Lovecraft Country (HBO)

Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul (AMC)

Best Comedy Series

Better Things (FX)

The Flight Attendant (HBO Max)

Mom (CBS)

PEN15 (Hulu)

Ramy (Hulu)

Schitt's Creek (Pop)

Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

Best Actor in a Comedy Series

Hank Azaria, Brockmire (IFC)

Matt Berry, What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

Nicholas Hoult, The Great (Hulu)

Eugene Levy, Schitt's Creek (Pop)

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

Ramy Youssef, Ramy (Hulu)

Best Actress in a Comedy Series

Pamela Adlon, Better Things (FX)

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me (Netflix)

Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant (HBO Max)

Natasia Demetriou, What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

Catherine O'Hara, Schitt's Creek (Pop)

Issa Rae, Insecure (HBO)

Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

William Fichtner, Mom (CBS)

Harvey Guillén, What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

Daniel Levy, Schitt's Creek (Pop)

Alex Newell, Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist (NBC)

Mark Proksch, What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

Andrew Rannells, Black Monday (Showtime)

Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Lecy Goranson, The Conners (ABC)

Rita Moreno, One Day at a Time (Pop)

Annie Murphy, Schitt's Creek (Pop)

Ashley Park, Emily in Paris (Netflix)

Jaime Pressly, Mom (CBS)

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

Best Limited Series

I May Destroy You (HBO)

Mrs. America (FX)

Normal People (Hulu)

The Plot Against America (HBO)

The Queen's Gambit (Netflix)

Small Axe (Amazon Studios)

The Undoing (HBO)

Unorthodox (Netflix)

Best Movie Made for Television

Bad Education (HBO)

Between the World and Me (HBO)

The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel (Lifetime)

Hamilton (Disney+)

Sylvie's Love (Amazon Studios)

What the Constitution Means to Me (Amazon Studios)

Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television

John Boyega, Small Axe (Amazon Studios)

Hugh Grant, The Undoing (HBO)

Paul Mescal, Normal People (Hulu)

Chris Rock, Fargo (FX)

Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much is True (HBO)

Morgan Spector, The Plot Against America (HBO)

Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television

Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America (FX)

Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You (HBO)

Daisy Edgar-Jones, Normal People (Hulu)

Shira Haas, Unorthodox (Netflix)

Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen's Gambit (Netflix)

Tessa Thompson, Sylvie's Love (Amazon Studios)

Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or a Movie Made for Television

Daveed Diggs, The Good Lord Bird (Showtime)

Joshua Caleb Johnson, The Good Lord Bird (Showtime)

Dylan McDermott, Hollywood (Netflix)

Donald Sutherland, The Undoing (HBO)

Glynn Turman, Fargo (FX)

John Turturro, The Plot Against America (HBO)

Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television

Uzo Aduba, Mrs. America (FX)

Betsy Brandt, Soulmates (AMC)

Marielle Heller, The Queen's Gambit (Netflix)

Margo Martindale, Mrs. America (FX)

Winona Ryder, The Plot Against America (HBO)

Tracey Ullman, Mrs. America (FX)

Best Talk Show

Desus & Mero (Showtime)

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee (TBS)

The Kelly Clarkson Show (NBC/Syndicated)

Late Night with Seth Meyers (NBC)

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)

Red Table Talk (Facebook Watch)

Best Comedy Special

Michelle Buteau: Welcome to Buteaupia (Netflix)

Fortune Feimster: Sweet & Salty (Netflix)

Hannah Gadsby: Douglas (Netflix)

Marc Maron: End Times Fun (Netflix)

Patton Oswalt: I Love Everything (Netflix)

Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours to Kill (Netflix)

Best Short Form Series

The Andy Cohen Diaries (Quibi)

Better Call Saul: Ethics Training with Kim Wexler (AMC/Youtube)

Mapleworth Murders (Quibi)

Nikki Fre$h (Quibi)

Reno 911! (Quibi)

Tooning Out the News (CBS All Access)

The 26th Annual Critics Choice Awards winners will be announced on March 7. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: The Crown: Olivia Colman, Helena Bonham Carter, Emma Corrin & more celebrate season 4 premiere at home

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Critics Choice Awards

Share your comment ×