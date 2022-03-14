Critics Choice Awards 2022: Ariana DeBose sends an inspiring message to the LGBTQIA community in awards speech

Critics Choice Awards 2022 were held on Sunday, March 13 in Los Angeles and the ceremony once again recognised the best of film and TV. Among the big winners for the evening was West Side Story actress Ariana DeBose who continued her winning streak after SAG and BAFTA Awards as she also took home the Best Supporting honour at Critics Choice Awards.

In her winning speech, DeBose delivered an inspiring message for the youth and particularly the LGBTQ+ community as she said, "To all young people, [it] doesn’t matter how you identify or who you are, you are unique, you are talented, you are seen, you are valued, you are loved and you matter. Please don’t ever forget that."

The actress also gave a shoutout to Rita Moreno, who was also a fellow nominee in the category alongside her and said hailed her for making space for her to thrive as she added, "I am not in front of you, I am not behind you, I am beside you. And that is the greatest gift you could’ve ever given me."

Ariana DeBose recently made history at the SAG Awards for her win as she became first queer woman of colour to be recognized for acting. After these major wins, DeBose will soon be also competing at the Academy Awards this year for the Supporting Actress honour for her performance in Steven Spielberg's West Side Story. The actress essayed the role of Anita in the film alongside Rachel Zegler's Maria and Ansel Elgort's Tony.

