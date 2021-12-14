Critics Choice Awards 2022: Belfast and West Side Story lead in film nominations; See full list here

The film nominees for the 27th Critics' Choice Awards have been announced. Steven Spielberg's West Side Story and Kenneth Branagh's Belfast led the group with 11 nominations each. They are closely followed by Dune and The Power of the Dog, both of which received ten votes. All four are among the Best Picture nominees, which also include Licorice Pizza and Nightmare Alley, both with eight nominations, King Richard and Don't Look Up, both with six, CODA, with four, and tick, tick...BOOM!, which has two nominations, including one for Best Actor for its star Andrew Garfield.

Meanwhile, Lady Gaga received another nomination for her work in House of Gucci, this time in the Best Actress category, increasing her chances of receiving another Oscar nomination. “We are so proud to be honoring this amazing list of films and the incredibly talented people who made them during this extremely challenging time,” said Critics Choice Association CEO Joey Berlin as per Deadline. “All eyes are going to be on the Fairmont Century Plaza red carpet and ballroom on January 9th, when the biggest stars in movies and television will be gathered to celebrate the best of the best in entertainment this past year. In the safest possible environment, it will mark the return of the kind of glitz and glamor we haven’t been able to enjoy in far too long.”

Interestingly, The Critics Choice Awards nominees, which are chosen from a membership of over 500, have often shown to be a foreshadowing of what is to come at the Oscars. The Critics Choice Awards ceremony, presented by Taye Diggs and Nicole Byer, will be televised live on The CW and TBS on Sunday, January 9 from 7-10 p.m. ET.





Here is the full list of Critics Choice Awards film nominees:

BEST PICTURE

Belfast

CODA

Don’t Look Up

Dune

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

tick, tick…Boom!

West Side Story

BEST ACTOR

Nicolas Cage – Pig

Benedict Cumberbatch – The Power of the Dog

Peter Dinklage – Cyrano

Andrew Garfield – tick, tick…Boom!

Will Smith – King Richard

Denzel Washington – The Tragedy of Macbeth

BEST ACTRESS

Jessica Chastain – The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Olivia Colman – The Lost Daughter

Lady Gaga – House of Gucci

Alana Haim – Licorice Pizza

Nicole Kidman – Being the Ricardos

Kristen Stewart – Spencer

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Jamie Dornan – Belfast

Ciarán Hinds – Belfast

Troy Kotsur – CODA

Jared Leto – House of Gucci

J.K. Simmons – Being the Ricardos

Kodi Smit-McPhee – The Power of the Dog

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Caitríona Balfe – Belfast

Ariana DeBose – West Side Story

Ann Dowd – Mass

Kirsten Dunst – The Power of the Dog

Aunjanue Ellis – King Richard

Rita Moreno – West Side Story

BEST YOUNG ACTOR/ACTRESS

Jude Hill – Belfast

Cooper Hoffman – Licorice Pizza

Emilia Jones – CODA

Woody Norman – C’mon C’mon

Saniyya Sidney – King Richard

Rachel Zegler – West Side Story

BEST ACTING ENSEMBLE

Belfast

Don’t Look Up

The Harder They Fall

Licorice Pizza

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

BEST DIRECTOR

Paul Thomas Anderson – Licorice Pizza

Kenneth Branagh – Belfast

Jane Campion – The Power of the Dog

Guillermo del Toro – Nightmare Alley

Steven Spielberg – West Side Story

Denis Villeneuve – Dune

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Paul Thomas Anderson – Licorice Pizza

Zach Baylin – King Richard

Kenneth Branagh – Belfast

Adam McKay, David Sirota – Don’t Look Up

Aaron Sorkin – Being the Ricardos

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

Jane Campion – The Power of the Dog

Maggie Gyllenhaal – The Lost Daughter

Siân Heder – CODA

Tony Kushner – West Side Story

Jon Spaihts, Denis Villeneuve, Eric Roth – Dune

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Bruno Delbonnel – The Tragedy of Macbeth

Greig Fraser – Dune

Janusz Kaminski – West Side Story

Dan Laustsen – Nightmare Alley

Ari Wegner – The Power of the Dog

Haris Zambarloukos – Belfast

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

Jim Clay, Claire Nia Richards – Belfast

Tamara Deverell, Shane Vieau – Nightmare Alley

Adam Stockhausen, Rena DeAngelo – The French Dispatch

Adam Stockhausen, Rena DeAngelo – West Side Story

Patrice Vermette, Zsuzsanna Sipos – Dune

BEST EDITING

Sarah Broshar and Michael Kahn – West Side Story

Úna Ní Dhonghaíle – Belfast

Andy Jurgensen – Licorice Pizza

Peter Sciberras – The Power of the Dog

Joe Walker – Dune

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

Jenny Beavan – Cruella

Luis Sequeira – Nightmare Alley

Paul Tazewell – West Side Story

Jacqueline West, Robert Morgan – Dune

Janty Yates – House of Gucci

BEST HAIR AND MAKEUP

Cruella

Dune

The Eyes of Tammy Faye

House of Gucci

Nightmare Alley

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

Dune

The Matrix Resurrections

Nightmare Alley

No Time to Die

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

BEST COMEDY

Barb & Star Go to Vista Del Mar

Don’t Look Up

Free Guy

The French Dispatch

Licorice Pizza

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE

Encanto

Flee

Luca

The Mitchells vs the Machines

Raya and the Last Dragon

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM

A Hero

Drive My Car

Flee

The Hand of God

The Worst Person in the World

BEST SONG

Be Alive – King Richard

Dos Oruguitas – Encanto

Guns Go Bang – The Harder They Fall

Just Look Up – Don’t Look Up

No Time to Die – No Time to Die

BEST SCORE

Nicholas Britell – Don’t Look Up

Jonny Greenwood – The Power of the Dog

Jonny Greenwood – Spencer

Nathan Johnson – Nightmare Alley

Hans Zimmer – Dune

NOMINATIONS BY FILM

A HERO – 1

Best Foreign Language Film

Barb & Star Go to Vista Del Mar – 1

Best Comedy

Being the Ricardos – 3

Best Actress – Nicole Kidman

Best Supporting Actor – J.K. Simmons

Best Original Screenplay – Aaron Sorkin

Belfast – 11

Best Picture

Best Supporting Actor – Jamie Dornan

Best Supporting Actor – Ciarán Hinds

Best Supporting Actress – Caitríona Balfe

Best Young Actor/Actress – Jude Hill

Best Acting Ensemble

Best Director – Kenneth Branagh

Best Original Screenplay – Kenneth Branagh

Best Cinematography – Haris Zambarloukos

Best Production Design – Jim Clay, Claire Nia Richards

Best Editing – Úna Ní Dhonghaíle

C’mon C’mon – 1

Best Young Actor/Actress – Woody Norman

CODA – 4

Best Picture

Best Supporting Actor – Troy Kotsur

Best Young Actor/Actress – Emilia Jones

Best Adapted Screenplay – Siân Heder

Cruella – 2

Best Costume Design – Jenny Beavan

Best Hair And Makeup

Cyrano – 1

Best Actor – Peter Dinklage

Don’t Look Up – 6

Best Original Screenplay – Adam McKay, David Sirota

Best Song – Just Look Up

Best Score – Nicholas Britell

Drive My Car – 1

Best Foreign Language Film

Dune – 10

Best Director – Denis Villeneuve

Best Adapted Screenplay – Jon Spaihts, Denis Villeneuve, Eric Roth

Best Cinematography – Greig Fraser

Best Production Design – Patrice Vermette, Zsuzsanna Sipos

Best Editing – Joe Walker

Best Costume Design – Jacqueline West, Robert Morgan

Best Score – Hans Zimmer

Encanto – 2

Best Animated Feature

Best Song – Dos Oruguitas

Flee – 2

Best Animated Feature

Best Foreign Language Film

Free Guy – 1

Best Comedy

House of Gucci – 4

Best Actress – Lady Gaga

Best Supporting Actor – Jared Leto

Best Costume Design – Janty Yates

Best Hair And Makeup

King Richard – 6

Best Picture

Best Actor – Will Smith

Best Supporting Actress – Aunjanue Ellis

Best Young Actor/Actress – Saniyya Sidney

Best Original Screenplay – Zach Baylin

Best Song – Be Alive

Licorice Pizza – 8

Best Picture

Best Actress – Alana Haim

Best Young Actor/Actress – Cooper Hoffman

Best Acting Ensemble

Best Director – Paul Thomas Anderson

Best Original Screenplay – Paul Thomas Anderson

Best Editing – Andy Jurgensen

Best Comedy

Luca – 1

Best Animated Feature

Mass – 1

Best Supporting Actress – Ann Dowd

Nightmare Alley – 8

Best Picture

Best Director – Guillermo del Toro

Best Cinematography – Dan Laustsen

Best Production Design – Tamara Deverell, Shane Vieau

Best Costume Design – Luis Sequeira

Best Hair And Makeup

Best Visual Effects

Best Score – Nathan Johnson

No Time to Die – 2

Best Visual Effects

Best Song – No Time to Die

Pig – 1

Best Actor – Nicolas Cage

Raya and the Last Dragon – 1

Best Animated Feature

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings – 1

Best Visual Effects

Spencer – 2

Best Actress – Kristen Stewart

Best Score – Jonny Greenwood

The Eyes of Tammy Faye – 2

Best Actress – Jessica Chastain

Best Hair And Makeup

The French Dispatch – 2

Best Production Design – Adam Stockhausen, Rena DeAngelo

Best Comedy

The Hand of God – 1

Best Foreign Language Film

The Harder They Fall – 2

Best Acting Ensemble

Best Song – Guns Go Bang

The Lost Daughter – 2

Best Actress – Olivia Colman

Best Adapted Screenplay – Maggie Gyllenhaal

The Matrix Resurrections – 1

Best Visual Effects

The Mitchells vs the Machines – 1

Best Animated Feature

The Power of the Dog – 10

Best Picture

Best Actor – Benedict Cumberbatch

Best Supporting Actor – Kodi Smit-McPhee

Best Supporting Actress – Kirsten Dunst

Best Acting Ensemble

Best Director – Jane Campion

Best Adapted Screenplay – Jane Campion

Best Cinematography – Ari Wegner

Best Editing – Peter Sciberras

Best Score – Jonny Greenwood

The Tragedy of Macbeth – 2

Best Actor – Denzel Washington

Best Cinematography – Bruno Delbonnel

The Worst Person in the World – 1

Best Foreign Language Film

tick, tick…Boom! – 2

Best Picture

Best Actor – Andrew Garfield

West Side Story – 11

Best Picture

Best Supporting Actress – Ariana DeBose

Best Supporting Actress – Rita Moreno

Best Young Actor/Actress – Rachel Zegler

Best Acting Ensemble

Best Director – Steven Spielberg

Best Adapted Screenplay – Tony Kushner

Best Cinematography – Janusz Kaminski

Best Production Design – Adam Stockhausen, Rena DeAngelo

Best Editing – Sarah Broshar and Michael Kahn

Best Costume Design – Paul Tazewell

