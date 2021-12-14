Critics Choice Awards 2022: Belfast and West Side Story lead in film nominations; See full list here

27th Critics' Choice Awards
The Critics Choice Awards ceremony will be presented by Taye Diggs and Nicole Byer
The film nominees for the 27th Critics' Choice Awards have been announced. Steven Spielberg's West Side Story and Kenneth Branagh's Belfast led the group with 11 nominations each. They are closely followed by Dune and The Power of the Dog, both of which received ten votes. All four are among the Best Picture nominees, which also include Licorice Pizza and Nightmare Alley, both with eight nominations, King Richard and Don't Look Up, both with six, CODA, with four, and tick, tick...BOOM!, which has two nominations, including one for Best Actor for its star Andrew Garfield. 

Meanwhile, Lady Gaga received another nomination for her work in House of Gucci, this time in the Best Actress category, increasing her chances of receiving another Oscar nomination. “We are so proud to be honoring this amazing list of films and the incredibly talented people who made them during this extremely challenging time,” said Critics Choice Association CEO Joey Berlin as per Deadline. “All eyes are going to be on the Fairmont Century Plaza red carpet and ballroom on January 9th, when the biggest stars in movies and television will be gathered to celebrate the best of the best in entertainment this past year. In the safest possible environment, it will mark the return of the kind of glitz and glamor we haven’t been able to enjoy in far too long.”

Interestingly, The Critics Choice Awards nominees, which are chosen from a membership of over 500, have often shown to be a foreshadowing of what is to come at the Oscars. The Critics Choice Awards ceremony, presented by Taye Diggs and Nicole Byer, will be televised live on The CW and TBS on Sunday, January 9 from 7-10 p.m. ET.


 

Here is the full list of Critics Choice Awards film nominees:

 

BEST PICTURE

 

Belfast

 

CODA

 

Don’t Look Up

 

Dune

 

King Richard

 

Licorice Pizza

 

Nightmare Alley

 

The Power of the Dog

 

tick, tick…Boom!

 

West Side Story

 

BEST ACTOR

 

Nicolas Cage – Pig

 

Benedict Cumberbatch – The Power of the Dog

 

Peter Dinklage – Cyrano

 

Andrew Garfield – tick, tick…Boom!

 

Will Smith – King Richard

 

Denzel Washington – The Tragedy of Macbeth

 

BEST ACTRESS

 

Jessica Chastain – The Eyes of Tammy Faye

 

Olivia Colman – The Lost Daughter

 

Lady Gaga – House of Gucci

 

Alana Haim – Licorice Pizza

 

Nicole Kidman – Being the Ricardos

 

Kristen Stewart – Spencer

 

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

 

Jamie Dornan – Belfast

 

Ciarán Hinds – Belfast

 

Troy Kotsur – CODA

 

Jared Leto – House of Gucci

 

J.K. Simmons – Being the Ricardos

 

Kodi Smit-McPhee – The Power of the Dog

 

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

 

Caitríona Balfe – Belfast

 

Ariana DeBose – West Side Story

 

Ann Dowd – Mass

 

Kirsten Dunst – The Power of the Dog

 

Aunjanue Ellis – King Richard

 

Rita Moreno – West Side Story

 

BEST YOUNG ACTOR/ACTRESS

 

Jude Hill – Belfast

 

Cooper Hoffman – Licorice Pizza

 

Emilia Jones – CODA

 

Woody Norman – C’mon C’mon

 

Saniyya Sidney – King Richard

 

Rachel Zegler – West Side Story

 

BEST ACTING ENSEMBLE

 

Belfast

 

Don’t Look Up

 

The Harder They Fall

 

Licorice Pizza

 

The Power of the Dog

 

West Side Story

 

BEST DIRECTOR

 

Paul Thomas Anderson – Licorice Pizza

 

Kenneth Branagh – Belfast

 

Jane Campion – The Power of the Dog

 

Guillermo del Toro – Nightmare Alley

 

Steven Spielberg – West Side Story

 

Denis Villeneuve – Dune

 

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

 

Paul Thomas Anderson – Licorice Pizza

 

Zach Baylin – King Richard

 

Kenneth Branagh – Belfast

 

Adam McKay, David Sirota – Don’t Look Up

 

Aaron Sorkin – Being the Ricardos

 

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

 

Jane Campion – The Power of the Dog

 

Maggie Gyllenhaal – The Lost Daughter

 

Siân Heder – CODA

 

Tony Kushner – West Side Story

 

Jon Spaihts, Denis Villeneuve, Eric Roth – Dune

 

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

 

Bruno Delbonnel – The Tragedy of Macbeth

 

Greig Fraser – Dune

 

Janusz Kaminski – West Side Story

 

Dan Laustsen – Nightmare Alley

 

Ari Wegner – The Power of the Dog

 

Haris Zambarloukos – Belfast

 

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

 

Jim Clay, Claire Nia Richards – Belfast

 

Tamara Deverell, Shane Vieau – Nightmare Alley

 

Adam Stockhausen, Rena DeAngelo – The French Dispatch

 

Adam Stockhausen, Rena DeAngelo – West Side Story

 

Patrice Vermette, Zsuzsanna Sipos – Dune

 

BEST EDITING

 

Sarah Broshar and Michael Kahn – West Side Story

 

Úna Ní Dhonghaíle – Belfast

 

Andy Jurgensen – Licorice Pizza

Peter Sciberras – The Power of the Dog

Joe Walker – Dune

 

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

 

Jenny Beavan – Cruella

 

Luis Sequeira – Nightmare Alley

 

Paul Tazewell – West Side Story

 

Jacqueline West, Robert Morgan – Dune

 

Janty Yates – House of Gucci

 

BEST HAIR AND MAKEUP

 

Cruella

 

Dune

 

The Eyes of Tammy Faye

 

House of Gucci

 

Nightmare Alley

 

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

 

Dune

 

The Matrix Resurrections

 

Nightmare Alley

 

No Time to Die

 

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

 

BEST COMEDY

 

Barb & Star Go to Vista Del Mar

 

Don’t Look Up

 

Free Guy

 

The French Dispatch

 

Licorice Pizza

 

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE

 

Encanto

 

Flee

 

Luca

 

The Mitchells vs the Machines

 

Raya and the Last Dragon

 

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM

 

A Hero

 

Drive My Car

 

Flee

 

The Hand of God

 

The Worst Person in the World

 

BEST SONG

 

Be Alive – King Richard

 

Dos Oruguitas – Encanto

 

Guns Go Bang – The Harder They Fall

 

Just Look Up – Don’t Look Up

 

No Time to Die – No Time to Die

 

BEST SCORE

 

Nicholas Britell – Don’t Look Up

 

Jonny Greenwood – The Power of the Dog

 

Jonny Greenwood – Spencer

 

Nathan Johnson – Nightmare Alley

 

Hans Zimmer – Dune

 

NOMINATIONS BY FILM

 

A HERO – 1

 

Best Foreign Language Film

 

Barb & Star Go to Vista Del Mar – 1

 

Best Comedy

 

Being the Ricardos – 3

 

Best Actress – Nicole Kidman

 

Best Supporting Actor – J.K. Simmons

 

Best Original Screenplay – Aaron Sorkin

 

Belfast – 11

 

Best Picture

Best Supporting Actor – Jamie Dornan

 

Best Supporting Actor – Ciarán Hinds

 

Best Supporting Actress – Caitríona Balfe

 

Best Young Actor/Actress – Jude Hill

 

Best Acting Ensemble

 

Best Director – Kenneth Branagh

 

Best Original Screenplay – Kenneth Branagh

 

Best Cinematography – Haris Zambarloukos

 

Best Production Design – Jim Clay, Claire Nia Richards

 

Best Editing – Úna Ní Dhonghaíle

 

C’mon C’mon – 1

 

Best Young Actor/Actress – Woody Norman

 

CODA – 4

 

Best Picture

 

Best Supporting Actor – Troy Kotsur

 

Best Young Actor/Actress – Emilia Jones

 

Best Adapted Screenplay – Siân Heder

 

Cruella – 2

 

Best Costume Design – Jenny Beavan

 

Best Hair And Makeup

 

Cyrano – 1

 

Best Actor – Peter Dinklage

 

Don’t Look Up – 6

 

Best Original Screenplay – Adam McKay, David Sirota

Best Song – Just Look Up

 

Best Score – Nicholas Britell

 

Drive My Car – 1

 

Best Foreign Language Film

Dune – 10

Best Director – Denis Villeneuve

 

Best Adapted Screenplay – Jon Spaihts, Denis Villeneuve, Eric Roth

 

Best Cinematography – Greig Fraser

 

Best Production Design – Patrice Vermette, Zsuzsanna Sipos

 

Best Editing – Joe Walker

 

Best Costume Design – Jacqueline West, Robert Morgan

 

Best Score – Hans Zimmer

 

Encanto – 2

 

Best Animated Feature

 

Best Song – Dos Oruguitas

 

Flee – 2

 

Best Animated Feature

 

Best Foreign Language Film

 

Free Guy – 1

 

Best Comedy

 

House of Gucci – 4

 

Best Actress – Lady Gaga

 

Best Supporting Actor – Jared Leto

 

Best Costume Design – Janty Yates

 

Best Hair And Makeup

 

King Richard – 6

 

Best Picture

 

Best Actor – Will Smith

 

Best Supporting Actress – Aunjanue Ellis

 

Best Young Actor/Actress – Saniyya Sidney

 

Best Original Screenplay – Zach Baylin

 

Best Song – Be Alive

 

Licorice Pizza – 8

 

Best Picture

 

Best Actress – Alana Haim

 

Best Young Actor/Actress – Cooper Hoffman

 

Best Acting Ensemble

 

Best Director – Paul Thomas Anderson

 

Best Original Screenplay – Paul Thomas Anderson

 

Best Editing – Andy Jurgensen

 

Best Comedy

 

Luca – 1

 

Best Animated Feature

 

Mass – 1

 

Best Supporting Actress – Ann Dowd

 

Nightmare Alley – 8

 

Best Picture

 

Best Director – Guillermo del Toro

 

Best Cinematography – Dan Laustsen

 

Best Production Design – Tamara Deverell, Shane Vieau

 

Best Costume Design – Luis Sequeira

 

Best Hair And Makeup

 

Best Visual Effects

 

Best Score – Nathan Johnson

 

No Time to Die – 2

Best Visual Effects

Best Song – No Time to Die

 

Pig – 1

 

Best Actor – Nicolas Cage

 

Raya and the Last Dragon – 1

Best Animated Feature

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings – 1

 

Best Visual Effects

 

Spencer – 2

Best Actress – Kristen Stewart

Best Score – Jonny Greenwood

The Eyes of Tammy Faye – 2

Best Actress – Jessica Chastain

Best Hair And Makeup

The French Dispatch – 2

Best Production Design – Adam Stockhausen, Rena DeAngelo

Best Comedy

The Hand of God – 1

Best Foreign Language Film

The Harder They Fall – 2

Best Acting Ensemble

Best Song – Guns Go Bang

The Lost Daughter – 2

Best Actress – Olivia Colman

Best Adapted Screenplay – Maggie Gyllenhaal

The Matrix Resurrections – 1

Best Visual Effects

The Mitchells vs the Machines – 1

Best Animated Feature

The Power of the Dog – 10

Best Picture

Best Actor – Benedict Cumberbatch

Best Supporting Actor – Kodi Smit-McPhee

Best Supporting Actress – Kirsten Dunst

Best Acting Ensemble

Best Director – Jane Campion

Best Adapted Screenplay – Jane Campion

Best Cinematography – Ari Wegner

Best Editing – Peter Sciberras

Best Score – Jonny Greenwood

The Tragedy of Macbeth – 2

Best Actor – Denzel Washington

Best Cinematography – Bruno Delbonnel

The Worst Person in the World – 1

Best Foreign Language Film

tick, tick…Boom! – 2

Best Picture

Best Actor – Andrew Garfield

West Side Story – 11

Best Picture

Best Supporting Actress – Ariana DeBose

Best Supporting Actress – Rita Moreno

Best Young Actor/Actress – Rachel Zegler

Best Acting Ensemble

Best Director – Steven Spielberg

Best Adapted Screenplay – Tony Kushner

 

Best Cinematography – Janusz Kaminski

 

Best Production Design – Adam Stockhausen, Rena DeAngelo

 

Best Editing – Sarah Broshar and Michael Kahn

 

Best Costume Design – Paul Tazewell

 

 

