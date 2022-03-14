Critics Choice Awards 2022: Halle Berry dedicates SeeHer honour to 'every girl who feels unseen and unheard'

On Sunday, at the 27th Critics Choice Awards, Halle Berry was presented with the honour of the prestigious SeeHer award. After receiving the honour at the hands of presenter Issa Rae, the Catwoman actress gave a sincere and heartfelt speech and used her platform to shed light on the need for representation in the film industry.

During her speech, via ET, Halle Berry revealed how she landed her part on her own directorial debut in 2020 with the movie Bruised. Berry shared that she wondered why the character in the script could not be black which pushed her to face the producers as she disclosed, "The first time I read the script for Bruised... I realized the role wasn't written for someone who looked like me. So I went to the producers, and I asked, 'Why not me? Why can't it be a black woman?' They said, 'Why not?' Later on, they told me, 'Go find a director.' And finally, I summoned the courage to say, 'Why not me?' They said, 'Why not?"

Berry went on and mentioned the time she asked a friend of hers about his watching experience of the movie and added, "Finally, when the film came out, I asked someone what he thought of the movie. He said, 'I have a hard time watching a woman getting battered and beaten. It made me feel uncomfortable.'" The Monster's Ball actress continued to add, "And in that moment, I knew exactly why I had to tell the story. I knew exactly the power of the story. Because I said, 'If you had a hard time, if it made you uncomfortable watching that story, imagine being that woman, living that story.'"

However, Berry continued to urge that more stories be made on the life of a woman as she expressed how proud she was to be part of a generation that could tell their own stories and stand up for themselves. She then added, "Because you know why? We will write, we will produce, we will direct, and if we are brave enough, we will star in it, all at the same time!"

Berry remarked in a beautiful analogy as she embraced her own complexities, "We will tell stories that capture us fully in all of our multitudes and contradictions. We are confident and we're scared. We are vulnerable and we're strong. We are beautiful and we're bruised. We're everything and all of it -- and all at the same time!" She dedicated her award to all the little girls who feel unseen and unheard and added as she concluded her standing ovation-worthy speech, "This is our way of saying, to you, we love you and we see you! And you deserve every good thing in this world!"

