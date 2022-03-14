Critics Choice Awards 2022: Michael Keaton says 'Keep up the fight' to President Zelenskyy after award win

The Critics Choice Awards 2022 were held on Sunday, March 13 in Los Angeles and the evening saw several Hollywood celebs in attendance. Among the big winners of the evening for Television categories was actor Michael Keaton who took home the Best Actor in a limited series honour for his performance in Dopesick. The actor made a memorable winning speech and even gave a shoutout to President Zelenskyy in the same.

Keaton beat fellow nominees such as Olly Alexander (It's a Sin), Paul Bettany (WandaVision), William Jackson Harper (Love Life), Joshua Jackson (Dr. Death) and Hamish Linklater (Midnight Mass) to take home the Critics Choice Award. He also bagged the same honour last week at the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

While accepting the award, Keaton made a powerful speech where he mentioned not only the Ukraine crisis but also spoke about the importance of voting rights. The actor said, "The only thing I'll say about things in the world, which I've mentioned before, I'm going to say thank you to fellow actor, President [Volodomyr] Zelenskyy, and keep up the fight. And there's only one way to change things environmentally, socially and for some sort of racial justice and social justice, two words: voting rights. Voting rights and voter suppression."

Previously too, the actor had given a shoutout to Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his SAG Awards speech. Not only Keaton, the Hollywood community has been voicing their opinions regarding the Russian invasion on social media as well and several celebrities have also begun fundraisers to help out Ukrainian refugees.

