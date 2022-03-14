Critics Choice Awards 2022 Red Carpet: Lady Gaga, Selena Gomez, Lee Jung Jae & more make glamorous appearances

It's the month of the Awards season and with every ceremony, Hollywood celebs have been amping up their fashion quotient. Following the star-studded, SAG Awards and BAFTAs, who's who of Hollywood turned up on the red carpet of the 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards 2022. Selena Gomez, Lady Gaga and more were among the evening's best dressed.

The Critics Choice Awards red carpet also saw the arrival of Squid Game stars, Lee Jung Jae and Jung Ho Yeon who looked stunning on the red carpet. WandaVision stars Elizabeth Olsen and Kathryn Hahn also grabbed eyeballs with their gorgeous looks as the Marvel ladies walked the red carpet looking their best.

Lady Gag after taking over the BAFTAs red carpet in an emerald gown chose to go for a starkly different look at the Critics Choice Awards, just hours later. Gaga was seen sporting a plunging black and gold gown on the red carpet. The singer and actress was wearing a Gucci gown for the event.

Actor Andrew Garfield who has been nominated in the Best Actor category for his performance in Tick, Tick... Boom! also appeared on the Critics Choice Awards red carpet looking his absolute best. The actor wore a velvet suit for the occasion. Among the top honorees of the evening have been actors Jessica Chastain, Will Smith for acting honours in movies. As for the TV honours, Succession stars Kieran Culkin and Sarah Snook both took home the Supporting Actor and Actress in a Drama Series wins.

Check out the red carpet looks from Critics Choice Awards below:

