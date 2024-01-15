Critics Choice Awards 2024: Oppenheimer Wins Big With Best Picture; See Here

Oppenheimer, it is! Critics Choice Awards’ pick for Best Picture.

Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer has clinched the Best Picture accolade at the 29th Critics Choice Awards that took place on Sunday, January 14 in Los Angeles.

Oppenheimer tells the story of J. Robert Oppenheimer, the father of the atomic bomb. Cillian Murphy plays the titular role in the film along with Robert Downey Junior, Emily Blunt, and others in supporting roles.

Oppenheimer wins Best Picture at the Critics Choice Awards

Facing daunting competition in the Best Picture category from notable films like Barbie, American Fiction, The Color Purple, The Holdovers, Killers of the Flower Moon, Maestro, Past Lives, Poor Things, and Saltburn, the Christopher Nolan directorial Oppenheimer emerged as the winner. Accepting the award on behalf of her team, Oppenheimer producer Emma Thomas said, “Our films usually start pretty small, it's kind of a family business, so sometimes it's conversations around the breakfast table with our kids but gradually we sort of bring more and more people on and it sort of expands.”

Heaping praises on the Oppenheimer family, Thomas said, “I could not be more grateful for the work and for just knowing all of these brilliant brilliant people.” As Emma concluded the acceptance speech for the Best Picture Awards the cast and crew of the film hugged it out on stage.

Oppenheimer emerges as the top winner at the 29th Critics Choice Awards

Oppenheimer, Christopher Nolan’s take on the creation of the atom bomb by J. Robert Oppenheimer was the top performer on the film side of the Critics Choice Awards with eight wins. The team of Oppenheimer took home the Best Score, Best Picture, Best Acting Ensemble, Best Supporting Actor(Robert Downey Junior), Best Director(Christopher Nolan), Best Cinematography, Best Editing, and Best Visual Effects awards.

Barbie, trailed shortly behind, with six awards.

