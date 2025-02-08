Critics Choice Awards 2025: Adam Brody, Jean Smart Win Top Comedy Honors

The 2025 Critics Choice Awards celebrated the best in film and television on Friday, February 7, in Santa Monica, Los Angeles. At their 30th annual event, hosted by Chelsea Handler, Adam Brody and Jean Smart took home the Best Actor and Actress in a Comedy Series awards for their impressive stints in Nobody Wants This and Hacks, respectively.

Taking the stage to accept his trophy just days after losing his home to the devastating LA wildfires, Brody, 45, thanked his wife, Leighton Meester. “My darling, darling, darling wife Leighton,” he said during his acceptance speech. “Thank you for sharing this life with me and this journey with me. Thank you for our family. I love you with all my heart.”

Brody also gave a shout-out to his co-star Kristen Bell and the show’s creator, Erin Foster, while sharing his excitement about the Netflix series’ upcoming second season.

“We had the immense pleasure of filming this in Los Angeles,” he shared. “Can’t wait to run it back with you guys in a few weeks.”

Jean Smart, for her part, couldn’t attend the CCA due to her filming schedule. However, the actress received a phone call from the Hacks cast from the red carpet after the show wrapped up.

One might also attribute Smart’s absence from the night of celebration to a comment she made a month ago amid the then-ongoing LA wildfires.

“Attention! With all due respect, during Hollywood’s season of celebration, I hope any of the networks televising the upcoming awards will seriously consider NOT televising them and donating the revenue that would have been garnered to victims of the fires and the firefighters,” the actress wrote on January 8, a day after the first blaze sparked in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of the city. It could be that Smart wanted to stay true to her month-old remarks and skip the show, which aired live on E!

Brody beat Jordan Alvarez (English Teacher), David Alan Grier (St. Denis Medical), Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building), Kayvan Novak (What We Do in the Shadows), and Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building) to win his prize.

Smart, meanwhile, bested Nobody Wants This' Kristen Bell, Abbott Elementary’s Quinta Brunson, What We Do in the Shadows’ Natasia Demetriou, Somebody Somewhere’s Bridget Everett, and Palm Royale’s Kristen Wiig to win her acclaim.

Check out the complete list of Critics Choice Awards 2025 winners below!