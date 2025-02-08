Critics Choice Awards 2025: Demi Moore Wins Best Actress For The Substance, Highlights Horror Film's Overlooked Profundity

Demi Moore cemented her case for an Oscar by winning the award for Best Actress at the Critics Choice Awards 2025 for her role in The Substance. Moore played the role of Elisabeth Sparkle in the critically acclaimed body horror film helmed by Coralie Fargeat.

Moore has triumphed over other nominees Cynthia Erivo (Wicked), Karla Sofía Gascón (Emilia Pérez), Marianne Jean-Baptiste (Hard Truths), Angelina Jolie (Maria), and Mikey Madison (Anora).

In her acceptance speech, Moore showed deep gratitude towards the recognition and described it as something far beyond what she had imagined. She emphasized that it was just as meaningful for the film to be acknowledged as much as it was for her as a personal honor, considering the themes and the message of the film.

The actress took to the stage to say, "This is so far beyond anything I could have hoped for. I just want to say, the very recognition — not just for me, but for what this film is about, what it’s trying to convey — your acknowledgment is almost like the elixir. It is the healing balm to the very issue the film brings forward."

The award, according to her, validated not only her performance but also the importance of horror films. She noted that those are often underappreciated despite their depth and emotional value.

Advertisement

Moore added, "I am so grateful, not just for my performance, but that you have highlighted this film, this genre. Normally, horror films are overlooked and not seen for the profundity that they can hold."

Moore's work in The Substance makes her a hot contender for the Oscars. She plays Elizabeth Sparkle, an ex-TV fitness personality who takes an experimental serum to preserve her fame. She has nominations at the BAFTAs and the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Moore's journey to the Oscars keeps getting bigger and better. The Golden Globe win greatly boosted her campaign, especially since she delivered a heartfelt speech during the ceremony that reflected on her career.

She remembered when, years ago, the industry deemed her a "popcorn actress," a status that made her feel she wasn't good enough even if she was raking in the money. She said, "Thirty years ago, I had a producer tell me I was a popcorn actress... That I could do movies that were successful and made a lot of money, but that I couldn’t be acknowledged."

Advertisement

Demi Moore's The Substance is available to stream on Prime Video.