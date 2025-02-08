Critics Choice Awards 2025: Where to Watch Anora, The Substance, and More As They Win Big This Year

The Critics Choice Awards 2025 offered some unexpected wins and very deserved ones, where some of this year's talk-of-the-film and favorite series won big trophies. From Demi Moore's Best Actress win to Anora's Best Picture win, the night was rife with celebrations of great cinema. If you're wondering where to watch all the Critics Choice Awards-winning movies and shows, we got you.

The awards ceremony feted some of the best works of 2025, including The Brutalist, Shogun, and more. Keep up with the critically acclaimed films and binge the best series with these winners of the night, now streaming on Hulu, Netflix, Prime Video, and more.

Here's a curated list of 6 movies and series that won the biggest titles at the Critics Choice Awards 2025:

1. Anora (Best Picture Winner)

Sean Baker's comedy-drama stunned many as it edged out some of the most major contenders in the running for Best Picture. The film focuses on the whirlwind romance of a New York City sex worker (Mikey Madison) and a Russian billionaire's son (Mark Eydelshteyn).

Watch Anora on Prime Video and Apple TV.

2. The Substance (Demi Moore Wins Best Actress)

Demi Moore won Best Actress for her compelling work in The Substance, cementing her status as an Oscar frontrunner. Her psychological body horror film challenges genre expectations and offers viewers a thrilling experience.

The Substance is available to stream on MUBI and Prime Video.

3. The Brutalist (Adrien Brody Wins Best Actor)

Adrien Brody plays László Tóth, a Hungarian architect in this post-Holocaust America backdrop for A24's The Brutalist. The film has won multiple awards, including Best Cinematography, Best Score, Best Actor, and more.

The Brutalist is streaming on Max after its theatrical run. It is also available to purchase digitally on Prime Video.

4. Hacks (Best Comedy Series)

Hacks won the award for Best Comedy Series with its lead actress, Jean Smart, receiving the award for Best Actress in a Comedy Series, and Hannah Einbinder also clinching the Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series. This Emmy-winning dramedy series discusses the relationship between an aging stand-up comedian and a young writer.

Hacks is available for streaming on HBO Max.

5. Shōgun (Best Drama Series)

FX's period drama Shōgun dominated the drama categories. It was the biggest winner, grabbing Best Actor in a Drama Series ( Hiroyuki Sanada), Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series (Tadanobu Asano), and Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series (Moeka Hoshi).

Shōgun is available to stream on Hulu.

6. Baby Reindeer (Best Limited Series)

Voted Best Limited Series was Netflix's Baby Reindeer, the British black comedy-drama, inspired by Richard Gadd's actual circumstances. It also stars Jessica Gunning, Nava Mau, and Tom Goodman-Hill.

Baby Reindeer is streaming on Netflix.

These were the Critics Choice Awards 2025's 6 biggest movies and series ready to be streamed on any of your favorite platforms.