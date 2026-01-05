Critics' Choice Awards 2026 Full Winners List: Sinners, Adolescence, Squid Game and One Battle After Another nab big honors

The Critics' Choice Awards ceremony was held on January 4, and here’s the full list of winners. Hosted by Chelsea Handler, Sinners was the biggest winner of the night in terms of a film.

In the film space, Timothée Chalamet won Best Actor for Marty Supreme, and Jessie Buckley won Best Actress for Hamnet. Jacob Elordi was awarded Best Supporting Actor for Frankenstein; meanwhile, Amy Madigan took home the Best Supporting Actress trophy for Weapons.

On the other hand, Sarah Snook of All Her Fault, and Erin Doherty, Stephen Graham, and Owen Cooper of Adolescence were up for top honors in the limited series/ movies categories. For drama series, the accolades were awarded to Noah Wyle and Katherine LaNasa for The Pitt, Tramell Tillman for Severance, and Rhea Seehorn for Pluribus.

Another notable winner of the night was KPop Demon Hunters, which was given Best Song and Best Animated Feature.

Check out the list of winners of the Critics' Choice Awards 2026 below:

Best Comedy

The Ballad of Wallis Island (Focus Features)

Eternity (A24)

Friendship (A24)

The Naked Gun (Paramount) - WINNER

The Phoenician Scheme (Focus Features)

Splitsville (Neon)

Best Young Actor/Actress

Everett Blunck – The Plague (Independent Film Company)

Miles Caton – Sinners (Warner Bros.) - WINNER

Cary Christopher - Weapons (Warner Bros.)

Shannon Mahina Gorman – Rental Family (Searchlight Pictures)

Jacobi Jupe – Hamnet (Focus Features)

Nina Ye – Left-Handed Girl (Netflix)

Best Foreign Language Film

Belén (Amazon MGM Studios)

It Was Just An Accident (Neon)

Left-Handed Girl (Netflix)

No Other Choice (Neon)

The Secret Agent (Neon) - WINNER

Sirāt (Neon)

Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television

Erin Doherty, Adolescence (Netflix) - WINNER

Betty Gilpin, Death by Lightning (Netflix)

Marin Ireland, Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy (Peacock)

Sophia Lillis, All Her Fault (Peacock)

Julianne Moore, Sirens (Netflix)

Christine Tremarco, Adolescence (Netflix)

Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television

Owen Cooper, Adolescence (Netflix) - WINNER

Wagner Moura, Dope Thief (Apple TV)

Nick Offerman, Death by Lightning (Netflix)

Michael Peña, All Her Fault (Peacock)

Ashley Walters, Adolescence (Netflix)

Ramy Youssef, Mountainhead (HBO Max)

Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television

Michael Chernus, Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy (Peacock)

Stephen Graham, Adolescence (Netflix) - WINNER

Brian Tyree Henry, Dope Thief (Apple TV)

Charlie Hunnam, Monster: The Ed Gein Story (Netflix)

Matthew Rhys, The Beast in Me (Netflix)

Michael Shannon, Death by Lightning (Netflix)

Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television

Jessica Biel, The Better Sister (Prime Video)

Meghann Fahy, Sirens (Netflix)

Sarah Snook, All Her Fault (Peacock) - WINNER

Michelle Williams, Dying for Sex (FX on Hulu)

Robin Wright, The Girlfriend (Prime Video)

Renée Zellweger, Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy (Peacock)

Best Animated Series

Bob’s Burgers (Fox)

Harley Quinn (HBO Max)

Long Story Short (Netflix)

Marvel Zombies (Disney+)

South Park (Comedy Central) - WINNER

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man (Disney+)

Best Foreign Language Series

Acapulco (Apple TV)

Last Samurai Standing (Netflix)

Mussolini: Son of the Century (MUBI)

Red Alert (Paramount+)

Squid Game (Netflix) - WINNER

When No One Sees Us (HBO Max)

Best Comedy Special

Brett Goldstein: The Second Best Night of Your Life (HBO Max)

Caleb Hearon: Model Comedian (HBO Max)

Leanne Morgan: Unspeakable Things (Netflix)

Marc Maron: Panicked (HBO Max)

Sarah Silverman: PostMortem (Netflix)

SNL50: The Anniversary Special (NBC) - WINNER

Best Limited Series

Adolescence (Netflix) - WINNER

All Her Fault (Peacock)

Chief of War (Apple TV)

Death by Lightning (Netflix)

Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy (Peacock)

Dope Thief (Apple TV)

Dying for Sex (FX on Hulu)

The Girlfriend (Prime Video)

Best Movie Made for Television

Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy (Peacock) - WINNER

Deep Cover (Prime Video)

The Gorge (Apple TV)

Mountainhead (HBO Max)

Nonnas (Netflix)

Summer of ’69 (Hulu)

Best Casting and Ensemble

Nina Gold – Hamnet (Focus Features)

Douglas Aibel, Nina Gold – Jay Kelly (Netflix)

Jennifer Venditti – Marty Supreme (A24)

Cassandra Kulukundis – One Battle After Another (Warner Bros.)

Francine Maisler – Sinners (Warner Bros.) - WINNER

Tiffany Little Canfield, Bernard Telsey – Wicked: For Good (Universal Pictures)

Best Talk Show

The Daily Show (Comedy Central)

Hot Ones (YouTube)

Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC) - WINNER

Late Night With Seth Meyers (NBC)

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (CBS)

Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen (Bravo)

Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Danielle Brooks, Peacemaker (HBO Max)

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks (HBO Max)

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary (ABC) - WINNER

Justine Lupe, Nobody Wants This (Netflix)

Ego Nwodim, Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Rebecca Wisocky, Ghosts (CBS)

Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Ike Barinholtz, The Studio (Apple TV) - WINNER

Paul W. Downs, Hacks (HBO Max)

Asher Grodman, Ghosts (CBS)

Oscar Nuñez, The Paper (Peacock)

Chris Perfetti, Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Timothy Simons, Nobody Wants This (Netflix)

Best Actor in a Comedy Series

Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This (Netflix)

Ted Danson, A Man on the Inside (Netflix)

David Alan Grier, St. Denis Medical (NBC)

Danny McBride, The Righteous Gemstones (HBO Max)

Seth Rogen, The Studio (Apple TV) - WINNER

Alexander Skarsgård, Murderbot (Apple TV)

Best Actress in a Comedy Series

Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This (Netflix)

Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face (Peacock)

Rose McIver, Ghosts (CBS)

Edi Patterson, The Righteous Gemstones (HBO Max)

Carrie Preston, Elsbeth (CBS)

Jean Smart, Hacks (HBO Max) - WINNER

Seth Rogen The Studio

Best Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Elsbeth (CBS)

Ghosts (CBS)

Hacks (HBO Max)

Nobody Wants This (Netflix)

Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

The Righteous Gemstones (HBO Max)

The Studio (Apple TV) - WINNER

Best Costume Design

Kate Hawley – Frankenstein (Netflix) - WINNER

Malgosia Turzanska – Hamnet (Focus Features)

Lindsay Pugh – Hedda (Amazon MGM Studios)

Colleen Atwood, Christine Cantella – Kiss of the Spider Woman (Lionsgate/Roadside Attractions)

Ruth E. Carter – Sinners (Warner Bros.)

Paul Tazewell – Wicked: For Good (Universal Pictures)

Best Hair and Makeup

Hair and Makeup Team – 28 Years Later (Sony Pictures)

Mike Hill, Jordan Samuel, Cliona Furey – Frankenstein (Netflix) - WINNER

Siân Richards, Ken Diaz, Mike Fontaine, Shunika Terry – Sinners (Warner Bros.)

Kazu Hiro, Felix Fox, Mia Neal – The Smashing Machine (A24)

Leo Satkovich, Melizah Wheat, Jason Collins – Weapons (Warner Bros.)

Frances Hannon, Mark Coulier, Laura Blount – Wicked: For Good (Universal Pictures)

Best Visual Effects

Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon, Daniel Barrett – Avatar: Fire and Ash (20th Century Studios) - WINNER

Ryan Tudhope, Nikeah Forde, Robert Harrington, Nicolas Chevallier, Eric Leven, Edward Price, Keith Dawson – F1 (Apple Original Films)

Dennis Berardi, Ayo Burgess, Ivan Busquets, José Granell – Frankenstein (Netflix)

Alex Wuttke, Ian Lowe, Jeff Sutherland, Kirstin Hall – Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning (Paramount Pictures)

Michael Ralla, Espen Nordahl, Guido Wolter, Donnie Dean – Sinners (Warner Bros.)

Stephane Ceretti, Enrico Damm, Stéphane Nazé, Guy Williams – Superman (Warner Bros.)

Best Supporting Actor

Benicio del Toro – One Battle After Another (Warner Bros.)

Jacob Elordi – Frankenstein (Netflix) - WINNER

Paul Mescal – Hamnet (Focus Features)

Sean Penn – One Battle After Another (Warner Bros.)

Adam Sandler – Jay Kelly (Netflix)

Stellan Skarsgård – Sentimental Value (Neon)

Best Supporting Actress

Elle Fanning – Sentimental Value (Neon)

Ariana Grande – Wicked: For Good (Universal Pictures)

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas – Sentimental Value (Neon)

Amy Madigan – Weapons (Warner Bros.) - WINNER

Wunmi Mosaku – Sinners (Warner Bros.)

Teyana Taylor – One Battle After Another (Warner Bros.)

Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Patrick Ball – The Pitt (HBO Max)

Billy Crudup – The Morning Show (Apple TV)

Ato Essandoh – The Diplomat (Netflix)

Wood Harris – Forever (Netflix)

Tom Pelphrey – Task (HBO Max)

Tramell Tillman – Severance (Apple TV) - WINNER

Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Nicole Beharie, The Morning Show (Apple TV)

Denée Benton, The Gilded Age (HBO Max)

Allison Janney, The Diplomat (Netflix)

Katherine LaNasa, The Pitt (HBO Max) - WINNER

Greta Lee, The Morning Show (Apple TV)

Skye P. Marshall, Matlock (CBS)

Best Actor in a Drama Series

Sterling K. Brown, Paradise (Hulu)

Diego Luna, Andor (Disney+)

Mark Ruffalo, Task (HBO Max)

Adam Scott, Severance (Apple TV)

Billy Bob Thornton, Landman (Paramount+)

Noah Wyle, The Pitt (HBO Max) - WINNER

Best Actress in a Drama Series

Kathy Bates, Matlock (CBS)

Carrie Coon, The Gilded Age (HBO Max)

Britt Lower, Severance (Apple TV)

Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us (HBO Max)

Keri Russell, The Diplomat (Netflix)

Rhea Seehorn, Pluribus (Apple TV) - WINNER

Best Drama Series

Alien: Earth (FX)

Andor (Disney+)

The Diplomat (Netflix)

Paradise (Hulu)

The Pitt (HBO Max) - WINNER

Pluribus (Apple TV)

Severance (Apple TV)

Task (HBO Max)

Best Song

Drive, Ed Sheeran, John Mayer and Blake Slatkin, F1 (Apple Original Films)

Golden, Ejae, Mark Sonnenblick, Ido, 24 and Teddy, KPop Demon Hunters (Netflix) - WINNER

I Lied to You, Raphael Saadiq and Ludwig Göransson, Sinners (Warner Bros.)

Clothed by the Sun, Daniel Blumberg, The Testament of Ann Lee (Searchlight Pictures)

Train Dreams, Nick Cave and Bryce Dessner, Train Dreams (Netflix)

The Girl in the Bubble, Stephen Schwartz, Wicked: For Good (Universal Pictures)

Best Animated Feature

Arco (Neon)

Elio (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

In Your Dreams (Netflix)

KPop Demon Hunters (Netflix) - WINNER

Little Amélie or the Character of Rain (GKIDS)

Zootopia 2 (Walt Disney Animation Studios)

Best Variety Series

Conan O’Brien Must Go (HBO Max)

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (HBO Max) - WINNER

Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Best Visual Effects

Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon and Daniel Barrett, Avatar: Fire and Ash (20th Century Studios) - WINNER

Ryan Tudhope, Nikeah Forde, Robert Harrington, Nicolas Chevallier, Eric Leven, Edward Price and Keith Dawson, F1 (Apple Original Films)

Dennis Berardi, Ayo Burgess, Ivan Busquets and José Granell, Frankenstein (Netflix)

Alex Wuttke, Ian Lowe, Jeff Sutherland and Kirstin Hall, Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning (Paramount Pictures)

Michael Ralla, Espen Nordahl, Guido Wolter and Donnie Dean, Sinners (Warner Bros.)

Stephane Ceretti, Enrico Damm, Stéphane Nazé and Guy Williams, Superman (Warner Bros.)

Best Sound

Al Nelson, Gwendolyn Yates Whittle, Gary A. Rizzo, Juan Peralta and Gareth John, F1 (Apple Original Films) - WINNER

Nathan Robitaille, Nelson Ferreira, Christian Cooke, Brad Zoern and Greg Chapman, Frankenstein (Netflix)

Jose Antonio Garcia, Christopher Scarabosio and Tony Villaflor, One Battle After Another (Warner Bros.)

Chris Welcker, Benny Burtt, Brandon Proctor, Steve Boeddeker, Felipe Pacheco and David V. Butler, Sinners (Warner Bros.)

Laia Casanovas, Sirāt (Neon)

Mitch Low, Glenn Freemantle, Ben Barker, Howard Bargroff and Richard Spooner, Warfare (A24)

Best Director

Paul Thomas Anderson – One Battle After Another (Warner Bros.) - WINNER

Ryan Coogler – Sinners (Warner Bros.)

Guillermo del Toro – Frankenstein (Netflix)

Josh Safdie – Marty Supreme (A24)

Joachim Trier – Sentimental Value (Neon)

Chloé Zhao – Hamnet (Focus Features)

Best Actress

Jessie Buckley – Hamnet (Focus Features) - WINNER

Rose Byrne – If I Had Legs I’d Kick You (A24)

Chase Infiniti – One Battle After Another (Warner Bros.)

Renate Reinsve – Sentimental Value (Neon)

Amanda Seyfried – The Testament of Ann Lee (Searchlight Pictures)

Emma Stone – Bugonia (Focus Features)

Best Actor

Timothée Chalamet – Marty Supreme (A24) - WINNER

Leonardo DiCaprio – One Battle After Another (Warner Bros.)

Joel Edgerton – Train Dreams (Netflix)

Ethan Hawke – Blue Moon (Sony Pictures Classics)

Michael B. Jordan – Sinners (Warner Bros.)

Wagner Moura – The Secret Agent (Neon)

Best Picture

Bugonia (Focus Features)

Frankenstein (Netflix)

Hamnet (Focus Features)

Jay Kelly (Netflix)

Marty Supreme (A24)

One Battle After Another (Warner Bros.) - WINNER

Sentimental Value (Neon)

Sinners (Warner Bros.)

Train Dreams (Netflix)

Wicked: For Good (Universal Pictures)

ALSO READ: Did Hailee Steinfeld Just Hint at Her and Josh Allen’s Baby Name? Know Story Behind Beau Christmas Onesie