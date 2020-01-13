Critics' Choice Awards: Joaquin Phoenix tears up thanking his mother in his Best Actor acceptance speech

Critics' Choice Awards 2020 took place this weekend. Joaquin Phoenix won the Best Actor for his role in Joker at the prestigious award show.

It felt like the Golden Globe Awards 2020 all over again. Critics Choice Awards 2020 took place on January 12 and several acclaimed performances were honoured at the prestigious ceremony. From Bong Joon-ho to Brad Pitt, great works of 2019 were recognised. Joaquin Phoenix was one of the many winners at the Critics Choice Awards 2020. The actor, who was nominated for his brilliant performance in Todd Philips' Joker, won the Best Actor at the awards show. As promised, he wore the same tuxedo he wore at the Golden Globes last weekend.

He walked up the stage and thanked his mother in his acceptance speech. The actor said, "I need to thank my mom," he said, speaking of his mother, actress and social activist Arlyn Phoenix. "Mom, you’ve always been my greatest inspiration. Even when self-pity led me astray, you didn’t give up on me… I appreciate your support," he added.

He went on to thank the makers of Joker. "Scott Silver and Todd Phillips, you checked us. You took a comic book character and used it to talk about childhood trauma, gun violence, isolation and mental health. And instead of inciting violence, you invited the audience in to see what it feels like when you're one of the forgotten," he said. Apart from thanking his mother and Philips, Pheonix also thanked the award show for incorporating a plant-based menu. "I’d like to thank the awards for going plant-based and trying to offset our carbon footprint. I do appreciate that," Pheonix said.

Phoenix beat Leonardo DiCaprio (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood), Robert De Niro (The Irishman), Antonio Banderas (Pain and Glory), Adam Driver (Marriage Story) and Eddie Murphy (Dolemite Is My Name) to win the trophy.

Check out the complete winners' list here: Critics' Choice Awards Winners List: Joaquin Phoenix, Renée Zellweger, Brad Pitt & Quentin Tarantino win big

Read More