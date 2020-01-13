Critics' Choice Awards: Phoebe Waller Bridge reveals Jennifer Lopez was a huge inspiration for Fleabag

Phoebe's speech stole the show as the 34-year-old actress took a moment to thank none other than... Jennifer Lopez for being a huge inspiration for Fleabag.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge is undoubtedly on a roll. After winning big at the Emmys and Golden Globes, the British actress did not disappoint at the Critics' Choice Awards. At the awards night, Phoebe made a heartwarming speech as she picked up an award for Best Actress (Comedy) for Fleabag which also took home the Best Comedy series. However, it was Phoebe's speech that stole the show as the 34-year-old actress took a moment to thank none other than... Jennifer Lopez. Yes, you heard that right.

In her acceptance speech, Phoebe revealed how JLo inspired the show. The actress said, "This is a bit of a random shout-out. But you have no idea how you can accidentally inspire people just by doing your work, and somebody inspired this show in a way that you'll never know, and that's JLo!"

Speaking about a character from Fleabag, Phoebe added, "I don't know where she is, but I decided that the Priest's favorite song was 'Jenny from the Block,' and it opened the entire character up for me. So, I don't know where she is, but that's really genuine, so thank you, thank you JLo," the actress said while holding up her award. It is, however, unclear where JLo was during Phoebe's speech.

Jennifer Lopez's 2002 song 'Jenny From The Block' is a memorable anthem and become one of the top hits at the time. The actress was nominated in the Best Supporting Actress category for her role in Hustlers but lost out to Marriage Story's Laura Dern.

