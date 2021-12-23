Critics Choice Awards postponed to an unspecified date amid surge in Covid 19 cases

Critics Choice Awards has been postponed only two days after Critics Choice Association declared that the award show will still take place with an in-person ceremony. The event was initially scheduled for January 9, with The CW Network and TBS both airing it from the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles, hosted by Taye Diggs and Nicole Byer.

However, with record COVID-19 cases in New York City and cases tripling overnight in Los Angeles, the event was postponed, but no new date was announced, according to The Hollywood Reporter. According to the Critics Choice Association, delaying the event was "the prudent and responsible decision at this point." The official statement reads. "After thoughtful consideration and candid conversations with our partners at The CW and TBS, we have collectively come to the conclusion that the prudent and responsible decision at this point is to postpone the 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards, originally slated for January 9, 2022."

Meanwhile, Belfast and West Side Story have 11 nominations each, while Dune and The Power of the Dog have ten each. Succession, Mare of Easttown, and Evil emerged as the top television nominations. The Critics Choice Awards are now the latest in a long line of awards season events that have been cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns. The Palm Springs International Film Society said on Monday that the Film Awards, which were scheduled for January 6, would be cancelled.

The Golden Globes are also scheduled for January 9, however there is no news on whether they will be telecast at all, after NBC's cancellation of the show.