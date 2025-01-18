Critics Choice Awards Rescheduled Amid LA Wildfire; Learn New Date HERE

The ongoing Los Angeles Wildfire has affected not just those who live in the county but also the events that were highly anticipated for this year. One such event that has been delayed following the catastrophe is the Critics Choice Awards.

As per Variety, the aforementioned award ceremony has now been delayed to February 7, 2025. Meanwhile, it is crucial to know that the event will still be held at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica. As per the outlet, the host, Chelsea Handler, is still on board to lead the event, impressing the audience.

For those who do not know, the event was previously supposed to be held on January 12, 2025. This was, however, postponed to a later date, January 26, 2025, following the same wildfire that has terrified the residents of Los Angeles. The highly anticipated award ceremony will now be held in the month of February.

The people who are eager to watch the event, the Critics Choice Awards, will broadcast live on E!. The same event will then be made available the next day on Peacock, which will allow domestic and international audiences to enjoy the ceremony.

Coming to the host, the actress from This Means War and comedian remains the one to lead the stage of the Critics Choice Awards, which will not only balance the celebration but also respect the ongoing difficult times.

Besides the Critics Choice Awards, some other major events that have been delayed are the American Cinematheque Tribute to the Crafts at the Egyptian Theatre in Hollywood, the Universal party with Donna Langley at Sunset Tower, the BAFTA Tea and the AARP Movies for Grownups Awards.

Even the American Film Institute Award Luncheon has been rescheduled to a new date, now being held on February 6, 2025.

