Critics Choice Super Awards 2022: Spider-Man: No Way Home & Shang Chi lead in film nominations

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings from Marvel Studios and Spider-Man: No Way Home from Sony and Marvel top this year's Critics Choice Super Awards nominees. Both films received five nominations, while on television, Paramount+'s Evil and Netflix's Midnight Mass both received six nominations.

Simu Liu and Tony Leung are among Shang-Chi candidates (both in the best actor in a superhero movie category). Leung is also nominated for best villain, while Michelle Yeoh is nominated for best actress in a superhero film. Shang-Chi is also nominated for best superhero film as well as No Way Home. Tom Holland and Andrew Garfield (best actor in a superhero film), Zendaya (best actress in a superhero film), and Willem Dafoe were all nominated for their roles in the Spider-Man film (best villain), as per The Hollywood Reporter.

However, The Critics Choice Awards, presented by the Critics Choice Association, are in their second year and are marketed as more pop culture and genre-oriented variants of the Critics Choice Awards.

Check out the full list here:

BEST ACTION MOVIE

Gunpowder Milkshake

The Harder They Fall

The Last Duel

Nobody

No Time to Die

Wrath of Man

BEST ACTOR IN AN ACTION MOVIE

Daniel Craig – No Time to Die

Dwayne Johnson – Jungle Cruise

Jonathan Majors – The Harder They Fall

Mads Mikkelsen – Riders of Justice

Liam Neeson – The Ice Road

Bob Odenkirk – Nobody

BEST ACTRESS IN AN ACTION MOVIE

Jodie Comer – The Last Duel

Ana de Armas – No Time to Die

Karen Gillan – Gunpowder Milkshake

Regina King – The Harder They Fall

Lashana Lynch – No Time to Die

Maggie Q – The Protégé

BEST SUPERHERO MOVIE

Black Widow

Eternals

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Spider-Man: No Way Home

The Suicide Squad

Zack Snyder’s Justice League

BEST ACTOR IN A SUPERHERO MOVIE

John Cena – The Suicide Squad

Idris Elba – The Suicide Squad

Andrew Garfield – Spider-Man: No Way Home

Tom Holland – Spider-Man: No Way Home

Tony Leung – Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Simu Liu – Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

BEST ACTRESS IN A SUPERHERO MOVIE

Gal Gadot – Zack Snyder’s Justice League

Scarlett Johansson – Black Widow

Florence Pugh – Black Widow

Margot Robbie – The Suicide Squad

Michelle Yeoh – Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Zendaya – Spider-Man: No Way Home

BEST HORROR MOVIE

Candyman

Last Night in Soho

Malignant

The Night House

A Quiet Place Part II

Titane

BEST ACTOR IN A HORROR MOVIE

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II – Candyman

Nicolas Cage – Willy’s Wonderland

Dave Davis – The Vigil

Vincent Lindon – Titane

Cillian Murphy – A Quiet Place Part II

Sam Richardson – Werewolves Within

BEST ACTRESS IN A HORROR MOVIE

Barbara Crampton – Jakob’s Wife

Rebecca Hall – The Night House

Anya-Taylor Joy – Last Night in Soho

Thomasin McKenzie – Last Night in Soho

Agathe Rousselle – Titane

Millicent Simmonds – A Quiet Place Part II

BEST SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY MOVIE

Don’t Look Up

Dune

Free Guy

The Green Knight

The Mitchells vs. the Machines

Swan Song

BEST ACTOR IN A SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY MOVIE

Mahershala Ali – Swan Song

Timothée Chalamet – Dune

Leonardo DiCaprio – Don’t Look Up

Tom Hanks – Finch

Dev Patel – The Green Knight

Ryan Reynolds – Free Guy

BEST ACTRESS IN A SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY MOVIE

Cate Blanchett – Don’t Look Up

Jodie Comer – Free Guy

Rebecca Ferguson – Dune

Mckenna Grace – Ghostbusters: Afterlife

Jennifer Lawrence – Don’t Look Up

Alicia Vikander – The Green Knight

BEST VILLAIN IN A MOVIE

Ben Affleck – The Last Duel

Willem Dafoe – Spider-Man: No Way Home

Idris Elba – The Harder They Fall

Tony Leung – Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Marina Mazepa (performer) & Ray Chase (voice) – Malignant

Tony Todd – Candyman

