Critics Choice Super Awards 2022: Spider-Man: No Way Home & Shang Chi lead in film nominations
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings from Marvel Studios and Spider-Man: No Way Home from Sony and Marvel top this year's Critics Choice Super Awards nominees. Both films received five nominations, while on television, Paramount+'s Evil and Netflix's Midnight Mass both received six nominations.
Simu Liu and Tony Leung are among Shang-Chi candidates (both in the best actor in a superhero movie category). Leung is also nominated for best villain, while Michelle Yeoh is nominated for best actress in a superhero film. Shang-Chi is also nominated for best superhero film as well as No Way Home. Tom Holland and Andrew Garfield (best actor in a superhero film), Zendaya (best actress in a superhero film), and Willem Dafoe were all nominated for their roles in the Spider-Man film (best villain), as per The Hollywood Reporter.
However, The Critics Choice Awards, presented by the Critics Choice Association, are in their second year and are marketed as more pop culture and genre-oriented variants of the Critics Choice Awards.
Check out the full list here:
BEST ACTION MOVIE
Gunpowder Milkshake
The Harder They Fall
The Last Duel
Nobody
No Time to Die
Wrath of Man
BEST ACTOR IN AN ACTION MOVIE
Daniel Craig – No Time to Die
Dwayne Johnson – Jungle Cruise
Jonathan Majors – The Harder They Fall
Mads Mikkelsen – Riders of Justice
Liam Neeson – The Ice Road
Bob Odenkirk – Nobody
BEST ACTRESS IN AN ACTION MOVIE
Jodie Comer – The Last Duel
Ana de Armas – No Time to Die
Karen Gillan – Gunpowder Milkshake
Regina King – The Harder They Fall
Lashana Lynch – No Time to Die
Maggie Q – The Protégé
BEST SUPERHERO MOVIE
Black Widow
Eternals
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Spider-Man: No Way Home
The Suicide Squad
Zack Snyder’s Justice League
BEST ACTOR IN A SUPERHERO MOVIE
John Cena – The Suicide Squad
Idris Elba – The Suicide Squad
Andrew Garfield – Spider-Man: No Way Home
Tom Holland – Spider-Man: No Way Home
Tony Leung – Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Simu Liu – Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
BEST ACTRESS IN A SUPERHERO MOVIE
Gal Gadot – Zack Snyder’s Justice League
Scarlett Johansson – Black Widow
Florence Pugh – Black Widow
Margot Robbie – The Suicide Squad
Michelle Yeoh – Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Zendaya – Spider-Man: No Way Home
BEST HORROR MOVIE
Candyman
Last Night in Soho
Malignant
The Night House
A Quiet Place Part II
Titane
BEST ACTOR IN A HORROR MOVIE
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II – Candyman
Nicolas Cage – Willy’s Wonderland
Dave Davis – The Vigil
Vincent Lindon – Titane
Cillian Murphy – A Quiet Place Part II
Sam Richardson – Werewolves Within
BEST ACTRESS IN A HORROR MOVIE
Barbara Crampton – Jakob’s Wife
Rebecca Hall – The Night House
Anya-Taylor Joy – Last Night in Soho
Thomasin McKenzie – Last Night in Soho
Agathe Rousselle – Titane
Millicent Simmonds – A Quiet Place Part II
BEST SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY MOVIE
Don’t Look Up
Dune
Free Guy
The Green Knight
The Mitchells vs. the Machines
Swan Song
BEST ACTOR IN A SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY MOVIE
Mahershala Ali – Swan Song
Timothée Chalamet – Dune
Leonardo DiCaprio – Don’t Look Up
Tom Hanks – Finch
Dev Patel – The Green Knight
Ryan Reynolds – Free Guy
BEST ACTRESS IN A SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY MOVIE
Cate Blanchett – Don’t Look Up
Jodie Comer – Free Guy
Rebecca Ferguson – Dune
Mckenna Grace – Ghostbusters: Afterlife
Jennifer Lawrence – Don’t Look Up
Alicia Vikander – The Green Knight
BEST VILLAIN IN A MOVIE
Ben Affleck – The Last Duel
Willem Dafoe – Spider-Man: No Way Home
Idris Elba – The Harder They Fall
Tony Leung – Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Marina Mazepa (performer) & Ray Chase (voice) – Malignant
Tony Todd – Candyman
