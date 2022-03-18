Critics Choice Super Awards 2022: Squid Game and WandaVision dominate with three wins; Winners list out

by Pinkvilla Desk   |  Published on Mar 18, 2022
   
Squid Game and WandaVision tied for the most series wins on television
The Critics Choice Super Awards have displayed their super-heroic muscles in support of the year's top fan-favorite movies and TV series. Spider-Man: No Way Home triumphed with three total honours, including Best Superhero Movie, Best Actor in a Superhero Movie (Andrew Garfield), and Best Villain in a Movie (Willem Dafoe).

However, Squid Game and WandaVision tied for the most series wins on television, with three overall. Squid Game won all of the action categories, with recent SAG Award winners Lee Jung-jae and HoYeon Jung claiming Best Actor and Best Actress honours, respectively, in addition to the Netflix show's overall genre victory, as per Entertainment Weekly. In the category of superhero series, WandaVision actress Elizabeth Olsen won Best Actress, while her co-star Kathryn Hahn won Best Villain in a Series.

The Critics Choice Super Awards highlight the most popular commercial genres on TV and in movies, such as sci-fi, horror, action, and superhero films. “This year’s slate of Critics Choice Super Awards nominees and winners represents the absolute best in genre storytelling,” said Sean O’Connell, Critics Choice Super Awards Branch President as per EW. “It’s an honor to showcase these incredible accomplishments in horror, sci-fi, fantasy and comic book films and television.”

See the full list of 2022 Critics Choice Super Awards below:

FILM WINNERS

BEST ACTION MOVIE

No Time to Die

 

BEST ACTOR IN AN ACTION MOVIE

 

Daniel Craig, No Time to Die

 

BEST ACTRESS IN AN ACTION MOVIE

 

Jodie Comer, The Last Duel

 

BEST SUPERHERO MOVIE

 

Spider-Man: No Way Home

 

BEST ACTOR IN A SUPERHERO MOVIE

 

Andrew Garfield, Spider-Man: No Way Home

 

BEST ACTRESS IN A SUPERHERO MOVIE

 

Florence Pugh, Black Widow

 

BEST HORROR MOVIE

 

A Quiet Place Part II

 

BEST ACTOR IN A HORROR MOVIE

 

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Candyman

 

BEST ACTRESS IN A HORROR MOVIE

 

Agathe Rousselle, Titane

 

BEST SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY MOVIE

 

Dune

 

BEST ACTOR IN A SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY MOVIE

 

Dev Patel, The Green Knight

 

BEST ACTRESS IN A SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY MOVIE

 

Rebecca Ferguson, Dune

 

BEST VILLAIN IN A MOVIE

 

Willem Dafoe, Spider-Man: No Way Home

 

TV WINNERS

 

BEST ACTION SERIES

 

Squid Game

 

BEST ACTOR IN AN ACTION SERIES

 

Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game

 

BEST ACTRESS IN AN ACTION SERIES

 

HoYeon Jung, Squid Game

 

BEST SUPERHERO SERIES

 

WandaVision

 

BEST ACTOR IN A SUPERHERO SERIES

 

Tom Hiddleston, Loki

 

BEST ACTRESS IN A SUPERHERO SERIES

 

Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision

 

BEST HORROR SERIES

 

Yellowjackets

 

BEST ACTOR IN A HORROR SERIES

 

Hamish Linklater, Midnight Mass

 

BEST ACTRESS IN A HORROR SERIES

 

Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets

 

BEST SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY SERIES

 

Station Eleven

 

BEST ACTOR IN A SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY SERIES

 

Daveed Diggs, Snowpiercer

 

BEST ACTRESS IN A SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY SERIES

 

Mackenzie Davis, Station Eleven

 

BEST VILLAIN IN A SERIES

 

Kathryn Hahn, WandaVision

 

