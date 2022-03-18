Critics Choice Super Awards 2022: Squid Game and WandaVision dominate with three wins; Winners list out

The Critics Choice Super Awards have displayed their super-heroic muscles in support of the year's top fan-favorite movies and TV series. Spider-Man: No Way Home triumphed with three total honours, including Best Superhero Movie, Best Actor in a Superhero Movie (Andrew Garfield), and Best Villain in a Movie (Willem Dafoe).

However, Squid Game and WandaVision tied for the most series wins on television, with three overall. Squid Game won all of the action categories, with recent SAG Award winners Lee Jung-jae and HoYeon Jung claiming Best Actor and Best Actress honours, respectively, in addition to the Netflix show's overall genre victory, as per Entertainment Weekly. In the category of superhero series, WandaVision actress Elizabeth Olsen won Best Actress, while her co-star Kathryn Hahn won Best Villain in a Series.

The Critics Choice Super Awards highlight the most popular commercial genres on TV and in movies, such as sci-fi, horror, action, and superhero films. “This year’s slate of Critics Choice Super Awards nominees and winners represents the absolute best in genre storytelling,” said Sean O’Connell, Critics Choice Super Awards Branch President as per EW. “It’s an honor to showcase these incredible accomplishments in horror, sci-fi, fantasy and comic book films and television.”

See the full list of 2022 Critics Choice Super Awards below:

FILM WINNERS

BEST ACTION MOVIE

No Time to Die

BEST ACTOR IN AN ACTION MOVIE

Daniel Craig, No Time to Die

BEST ACTRESS IN AN ACTION MOVIE

Jodie Comer, The Last Duel

BEST SUPERHERO MOVIE

Spider-Man: No Way Home

BEST ACTOR IN A SUPERHERO MOVIE

Andrew Garfield, Spider-Man: No Way Home

BEST ACTRESS IN A SUPERHERO MOVIE

Florence Pugh, Black Widow

BEST HORROR MOVIE

A Quiet Place Part II

BEST ACTOR IN A HORROR MOVIE

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Candyman

BEST ACTRESS IN A HORROR MOVIE

Agathe Rousselle, Titane

BEST SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY MOVIE

Dune

BEST ACTOR IN A SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY MOVIE

Dev Patel, The Green Knight

BEST ACTRESS IN A SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY MOVIE

Rebecca Ferguson, Dune

BEST VILLAIN IN A MOVIE

Willem Dafoe, Spider-Man: No Way Home

TV WINNERS

BEST ACTION SERIES

Squid Game

BEST ACTOR IN AN ACTION SERIES

Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game

BEST ACTRESS IN AN ACTION SERIES

HoYeon Jung, Squid Game

BEST SUPERHERO SERIES

WandaVision

BEST ACTOR IN A SUPERHERO SERIES

Tom Hiddleston, Loki

BEST ACTRESS IN A SUPERHERO SERIES

Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision

BEST HORROR SERIES

Yellowjackets

BEST ACTOR IN A HORROR SERIES

Hamish Linklater, Midnight Mass

BEST ACTRESS IN A HORROR SERIES

Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets

BEST SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY SERIES

Station Eleven

BEST ACTOR IN A SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY SERIES

Daveed Diggs, Snowpiercer

BEST ACTRESS IN A SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY SERIES

Mackenzie Davis, Station Eleven

BEST VILLAIN IN A SERIES

Kathryn Hahn, WandaVision

