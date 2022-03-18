Critics Choice Super Awards 2022: Squid Game and WandaVision dominate with three wins; Winners list out
The Critics Choice Super Awards have displayed their super-heroic muscles in support of the year's top fan-favorite movies and TV series. Spider-Man: No Way Home triumphed with three total honours, including Best Superhero Movie, Best Actor in a Superhero Movie (Andrew Garfield), and Best Villain in a Movie (Willem Dafoe).
However, Squid Game and WandaVision tied for the most series wins on television, with three overall. Squid Game won all of the action categories, with recent SAG Award winners Lee Jung-jae and HoYeon Jung claiming Best Actor and Best Actress honours, respectively, in addition to the Netflix show's overall genre victory, as per Entertainment Weekly. In the category of superhero series, WandaVision actress Elizabeth Olsen won Best Actress, while her co-star Kathryn Hahn won Best Villain in a Series.
The Critics Choice Super Awards highlight the most popular commercial genres on TV and in movies, such as sci-fi, horror, action, and superhero films. “This year’s slate of Critics Choice Super Awards nominees and winners represents the absolute best in genre storytelling,” said Sean O’Connell, Critics Choice Super Awards Branch President as per EW. “It’s an honor to showcase these incredible accomplishments in horror, sci-fi, fantasy and comic book films and television.”
See the full list of 2022 Critics Choice Super Awards below:
FILM WINNERS
BEST ACTION MOVIE
No Time to Die
BEST ACTOR IN AN ACTION MOVIE
Daniel Craig, No Time to Die
BEST ACTRESS IN AN ACTION MOVIE
Jodie Comer, The Last Duel
BEST SUPERHERO MOVIE
Spider-Man: No Way Home
BEST ACTOR IN A SUPERHERO MOVIE
Andrew Garfield, Spider-Man: No Way Home
BEST ACTRESS IN A SUPERHERO MOVIE
Florence Pugh, Black Widow
BEST HORROR MOVIE
A Quiet Place Part II
BEST ACTOR IN A HORROR MOVIE
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Candyman
BEST ACTRESS IN A HORROR MOVIE
Agathe Rousselle, Titane
BEST SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY MOVIE
Dune
BEST ACTOR IN A SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY MOVIE
Dev Patel, The Green Knight
BEST ACTRESS IN A SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY MOVIE
Rebecca Ferguson, Dune
BEST VILLAIN IN A MOVIE
Willem Dafoe, Spider-Man: No Way Home
TV WINNERS
BEST ACTION SERIES
Squid Game
BEST ACTOR IN AN ACTION SERIES
Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game
BEST ACTRESS IN AN ACTION SERIES
HoYeon Jung, Squid Game
BEST SUPERHERO SERIES
WandaVision
BEST ACTOR IN A SUPERHERO SERIES
Tom Hiddleston, Loki
BEST ACTRESS IN A SUPERHERO SERIES
Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision
BEST HORROR SERIES
Yellowjackets
BEST ACTOR IN A HORROR SERIES
Hamish Linklater, Midnight Mass
BEST ACTRESS IN A HORROR SERIES
Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets
BEST SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY SERIES
Station Eleven
BEST ACTOR IN A SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY SERIES
Daveed Diggs, Snowpiercer
BEST ACTRESS IN A SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY SERIES
Mackenzie Davis, Station Eleven
BEST VILLAIN IN A SERIES
Kathryn Hahn, WandaVision
ALSO READ:BAFTAs 2022 Winners List: Dune takes home multiple wins; Power of the Dog bags Best Film honour