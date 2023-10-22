Crossroads Director Tamra Devis gushed about challenging Britney Spears' 'forever virgin girl' image; DEETS Inside

In 2002, Britney Spears made her debut in a movie called Crossroads. However, some scenes in the film were almost removed. Here's what the Crossroads Driector has to say about the movie.

Tamra Davis gushed about working with Britney Spears in Crossroads

On the Entertainment Tonight, The director of Crossroads, Tamra Davis, recently talked about how they had to fight to keep certain scenes in the movie. One of these scenes was a sex scene between Britney Spears' character, Lucy, and Anson Mount's character, Ben.

Davis stated, “She wanted to [challenge] that image that she's this forever virgin girl.” The sex scene was done in a tasteful way, and the movie was rated PG-13, meaning it was suitable for teenagers.

Tamra Davis mentioned “A kid would not know what the heck is going on! That was a fight I'm happy we won.” She also added that young viewers might not fully understand what was happening in the scene.

The movie is about three high school graduates, including Britney Spears, who go on a road trip from their Louisiana hometown to Los Angeles. Along the way, Britney's character, Lucy, forms a connection with Ben, who is driving them during the journey. The sex scene between them happens towards the end of the film.

When Crossroads was filmed, Britney was still dating Justin Timberlake. The director, Tamra Davis, remembered, “I would have to go knock on her hotel room door in the morning sometimes and be like, ‘OK, Britney, time to go,’ and Justin would be there, it was during the height of, ‘Is Britney a virgin?’ I wasn't even going to ask! Even waking her up in the hotel room, I was like, whatever is going on in your private life, that's private.”

Britney Spears wasn't a virgin?

Before starring in Crossroads, Britney Spears was already a famous pop star. She was also known for her relationship with Justin Timberlake, a member of the boy band 'NSync. They dated from 1999 to 2002 but broke up amid rumors of infidelity. After their breakup, Justin Timberlake hinted in an interview with Barbara Walters that he knew Britney was not a virgin despite her public image.

In Britney's recent memoir, The Woman in Me, she revealed that she lost her virginity to her childhood best friend, who was also her brother Bryan's friend. This contradicted the belief that she had only been with Justin Timberlake. Justin hasn't publicly commented on the claims made in her memoir.

Tamra Davis also remembered that Britney and Justin were seen as a cute couple at the time. In the movie, there's a scene where the characters sing 'NSync's Bye Bye Bye in the car, which adds a brief reference to the film. This scene represents the contrast between Ben's preference for Nirvana and grunge music and the girls' love for 'NSync and boy bands.

Crossroads is returning to theaters across the country on October 25th, giving fans a chance to relive Britney's early movie career.

