The Crowded Room: Amanda Seyfried to play a clinical psychologist in Tom Holland starrer

Actress Amanda Seyfried has been cast opposite star Tom Holland in upcoming anthology series 'The Crowded Room'.

The news was announced by Apple TV Plus announced. Seyfried will play Rya, a clinical psychologist faced with the most challenging case of her career. Rya cannot help but put her patients first, all the while trying to balance her life as a single mother.

'The Crowded Room' comes from writer Akiva Goldsman, who executive produces through his Weed Road Productions banner.

The series will explore inspirational stories of people who have struggled and learned to successfully live with mental illness. Season 1 is a 10-episode thriller based in part on Goldsman's own life and Daniel Keyes' biography 'The Minds of Billy Milligan', reports variety.com.

As previously announced, Tom Holland plays the leading role of Danny Sullivan. Holland also executive produces alongside Goldsman. Kornel Mundruczo is attached as director and executive producer for the first season.

'The Crowded Room' is a co-production between Apple Studios and New Regency. The series will also be executive produced by Suzanne Heathcoate, Alexandra Milchan for EMJAG Productions and New Regency's Arnon Milchan, Yariv Milchan and Michael Schaefer.

