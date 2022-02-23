The Crowded Room: Emmy Rossum to play Tom Holland's mother in upcoming movie

Emmy Rossum, who played in Showtime's Shameless for 11 seasons, has joined Tom Holland and Amanda Seyfried in The Crowded Room, a drama written and executive produced by Akiva Goldsman for Apple Studios and New Regency.

Kornél Mundruczó, who helmed the harrowing Vanessa Kirby-Shia LaBeouf thriller Pieces of a Woman, will direct the 10-episode first season as well as serve as an executive producer. Apple describes the programme as a "seasonal anthology" that "explores inspiring stories of those who have suffered and learnt to successfully live with mental illness." The first season is a thriller based in part on Goldsman's own life and inspired by Daniel Keyes' award-winning biography The Minds of Billy Milligan.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, Holland, who also serves as an executive producer, plays a guy called Danny Sullivan. Rossum will portray Sullivan's mother, who is constantly on the lookout for a guy to satisfy her redemption fantasies. Meanwhile, Seyfried plays a professional psychologist who is dealing with the most difficult case of her career while simultaneously juggling her life as a single mother.

Meanwhile, Tom Holland has been blazing a trail to become Hollywood's 'it man,' starring in box office smashes Spider-Man: No Way Home and Uncharted. Uncharted, which also stars Mark Wahlberg as Victor 'Sully' Sullivan, was released in the United States on February 18 and has made USD 139 million worldwide. The film is based on the legendary Uncharted video game franchise, which was created by Sony Pictures. Nathan Drake, played by Tom Holland, is a remarkable hero in the movie.

ALSO READ:The Crowded Room: Amanda Seyfried to play a clinical psychologist in Tom Holland starrer