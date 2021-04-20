The Crown alum Olivia Colman joining Samuel L. Jackson & Kingsley Ben-Adir in new Marvel series?

The Crown alum Olivia Colman may be joining MCU according to recent reports! More on this below.

Oscar-winner Olivia Colman is reportedly in talks to join Marvel‘s newest television series, Secret Invasion! While the plot details are being largely kept under wraps, we do know that several key Marvel figures will star! The show will reportedly focus on events after Captain Marvel, and will involve Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) and a shapeshifter from the alien race known as the Skrulls (Ben Mendelsohn), THR reports. Kingsley Ben-Adir has also joined the cast and is rumoured to be playing a villain. No other details were announced, and it’s unclear when this project will begin filming.

If you missed it, Colman and her The Crown co-star Helena Bonham Carter wrapped up their roles as Queen Elizabeth and Princess Margaret in the fourth season of The Crown. The two stars shared some advice for their successors on the program, which will be played by Imelda Staunton and Lesley Manville. “If she calls me, I’ll be so excited. Then what would you say to Imelda Staunton?” Olivia pondered. “Good luck…the wig’s itchy.” She added that Imelda, who was most memorable in her role as Dolores Umbridge in the Harry Potter franchise, “already got a much better walk than me.”

Helena, who will be passing on the torch to Lesley as Margaret, shared that she’d love to pass on one particular item to her. “It’s like handing a baton. It’s like a relay race, but it never comes back,” she shared. “I want to hand her my cigarette holder and say, ‘Good luck with this.’ That would be nice, wouldn’t it?”

