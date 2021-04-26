The Crown makers having trouble casting Prince Andrew over his troubled history with Jeffrey Epstein?

Producer of the Netflix hit The Crown is struggling to cast Prince Andrew for season 5 as the Prince has been in the news previously for his connections with disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein who was allegedly a sexual predator.

Producers of The Crown are having a tough time finding someone to play the role of Prince Andrew - the scandal-scarred royal sidelined over his connection with dead paedophile Jeffrey Epstein. According to the Sun, Left Bank Pictures had posted an advertisement on the casting website Spotlight. The production company insists that it is a "very good role". The Duke of York would be portrayed in his mid-30s to early 40s on season 5 of the Netflix hit historical drama. The shooting for the series is to begin in July.

According to what the casting source shared with the Sun, "Prince Andrew is one of the most unpopular members of the royal family and wannabe stars aren’t exactly queuing up to play him,” Adding further, "It’s not the sexiest role and is unlikely to set a Hollywood career alight,” However, the casting source does admit that it might do wonders for a scene-stealer character artist. However, the production team has denied their struggle to find the actor to play the role of the controversial prince for the next season. A spokeswoman for the show said that there is absolutely no struggle to cast any role for season 5 of The Crown and it is a normal practice for productions to advertise in Spotlight.

Tom Byrne, 26, portrayed Prince Andrew in his 20s during the fourth season of The Crown. But upcoming episodes will feature an entirely new cast as the series jumps in time. Andrew, who is now 61, got tangled in the Epstein scandal after one of the financier's victims, Virginia Roberts Giuffre, claimed she was forced to sleep with the royal when she was 17.

