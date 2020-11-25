The Crown: Prince Charles & Camilla DISABLE Twitter comments to avoid hate from Princess Diana supporters

Prince Charles and Camilla recently disabled comments on their official Twitter account to avoid receiving hate comments from Princess Diana supporters after The Crown premiere.

Prince Charles and Camilla’s official Twitter account recently turned off comments on a post about a charity after being flooded with vitriol. On Tuesday, the Clarence House Twitter account, which posts updates and photos about the Prince of Wales, 71, and the Duchess of Cornwall, 72, shared pictures of Camilla speaking to the staff and residents of a UK homeless charity. Unlike previous posts, the comments section was shut down. This comes after the royal couple’s social media accounts have been flooded with hateful comments in the wake of the latest season of The Crown.

If you haven’t seen it yet, season 4 of the Netflix series chronicles Prince Charles’ miserable marriage to Diana and his affair with Camilla Parker Bowles, who was also married at the time.

However, the acclaimed dramatization portrays Charles and Camilla as having conducted their affair during his entire marriage to Diana. According to an authorized biography of the prince, he began his affair with Camilla in 1986, five years into his marriage. In a 1994 interview with BBC, he admitted that he attempted to be “faithful and honourable” but began seeing Camilla when his marriage “became irretrievably broken down, us both having tried.”

On the most recent Instagram post, which trumpets Camilla’s involvement in the Queen’s Commonwealth Essay Competition, the comments section was flooded with comments from Diana supporters. Many of them simply wrote, “Diana ” Peppered among the outpouring for Diana were some pro-Camilla comments, with one person writing, “Everyone here realizes that the Crown is fictional, right?”

ALSO READ: Princess Diana’s former bodyguard claims she was ‘battered into submission’ post marriage to Prince Charles

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×