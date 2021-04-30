The Crown Season 5: Olivia Williams to play Camilla Parker Bowles opposite Dominic West's Prince Charles

Olivia Williams, who starred in The Father, has been cast as Prince Charles' wife Camila, Duchess of Cornwall.

Olivia Williams is all set to portray Camilla Parker Bowles with co-star Dominic West as the Prince of Wales in the fifth season of The Crown. According to Daily Mail, the fifth season of the Netflix series will cover the period before and after Princess Diana's death. The actress has some insight into her subject, having met Camilla after her marriage to Charles, by which time she was already The Duchess of Cornwall.

Williams and West will take over the roles of Emerald Fennell and Josh O'Connor, who previously played Camilla and Charles in the past two seasons of the award winning Netflix series. Olivia presently plays the role of Lavinia Bidlow in The Nevers on HBO. She was also recently seen in the Oscar nominated movie The Father, which also starred The Crown cast member Olivia Colman aka Queen Elizabeth II. Olivia is also known for her roles in films like The Sixth Sense, Rushmore, An Education and The Ghost Writer. On television, she's been in Fox's Dollhouse, WGN America's Manhattan and Starz's Counterpart.

Williams went through what was known as the 'chemistry test' with West, to see if they were compatible together on screen before she was offered the role. She'll be joining the rest of the 'Royal Family', including Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II, Jonathan Pryce as The Duke of Edinburgh, Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret and Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana.

It was previously reported that Fleabag star Andrew Scott would portray Prime Minister Tony Blair but he would need to rearrange other commitments in order to be available for shooting.

