The Crown's Claire Foy to play Sheryl Sandberg in THIS new television series

Claire Foy, who starred in "The Crown," will portray Facebook's Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg in a scripted series based on Sheera Frenkel and Cecilia Kang's New York Times bestseller book "An Ugly Truth: Inside Facebook's Battle for Domination."

This new series called "Doomsday Machine" is produced by Anonymous Content ("Spotlight," "Mr. Robot") and wiip ("Mare of Easttown"), who just signed a contract with Foy. The program will shed light on Mark Zuckerberg's and Sandberg's relationship, as well as the challenges Facebook has encountered in its never-ending drive for growth. To guarantee the plot's authenticity, many journalists will act as advisors, as per Variety. However, the series covers timeline from 2016, with the 2016 presidential election and the growth of misinformation, and continues with current discoveries such as XCHECK, a tool that protected key users, like former President Trump, from Facebook's laws and regulations.

According to The Variety, the program will also discuss how the business was aware of the mental health dangers that Instagram presented to younger users, as well as Zuckerberg's effort to utilize the News Feed as his own propaganda engine to push out stories with favorable slants about Facebook.

Meanwhile, Ayad Akhtar, author of the blockbuster book "Homeland Elegies," which he is also adapting for an FX series, developed "Doomsday Machine." The series is based on reporting by Frenkel and Kang for the New York Times and Andrew Marantz for The New Yorker. Along with Marantz, Frenkel and Kang executive produce and advise on the project. Foy is repped by UTA and Oliver Singer at Independent Talent Group.

