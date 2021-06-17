The Crown's Josh O'Connor feels he's the 'worst person' to talk about Harry & Meghan's Oprah interview

Josh O'Connor reveals how reacts to the real-life royal family drama after playing Prince Charles on The Crown.

The Crown is a fictional representation of the royal family but the lead cast of the show is often put through the trial of revealing their opinions when it comes to the happenings in the royal household. In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, actor Josh O'Connor who essays the role of Prince Charles on the Netflix show spoke about not being updated with royal family news and reacted to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's explosive Oprah Winfrey interview.

Revealing that he hasn't watched the much-talked-about interview, O'Connor told THR, "But really, I’m the worst person to talk about the Meghan interview. I didn’t watch it and I don’t think I will, to be honest." With all that's going on in the royal household, Josh did agree that feels "defensive" over Prince Charles after playing him onscreen.

Further adding about how he reacts to questions about the royal family, O'Connor said, "‘Gee, what did you think about what Charles said last week?’ I’m like, ‘Guys, I have no idea.'"

Recently, Josh's co-star Emma Corrin who played Princess Diana on the show opened up about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle watching The Crown and how she felt about it saying, "Personally, I try not to engage with it because I feel like it’s a slippery slope and if I start worrying about who’s seen it and what they think, it becomes stressful."

It was revealed by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in their tell-all Oprah interview that they have seen bits of The Crown. Harry admitted to having watched the Netflix show saying, "I've watched some of it."

