The Crown's Tobias Menzies dedicates his Emmy win to late actor Michael K. Williams: He will be deeply missed

The Crown dominated at Emmy Awards 2021 as it took home all the major honours in the drama series category. Actor Tobias Menzies who played Prince Philip on the show bagged an award for Best Supporting Actor and while he wasn't present at the ceremony to accept the same, the actor recently took to his social media to share a post on his win.

Menzies while thanking the TV academy for presenting the award to him, also mentioned that he would dedicate it to Michael K. Willaims. The actor praised Williams' work in The Wire and wrote, "Very humbled to win @TheEmmys last night, huge thanks to @TVAcademy & congrats to all my brilliant fellow nominees. But want to dedicate this to Michael K Williams, his performance as Omar in The Wire is one of the great screen performances, he will be deeply missed. RIP."

Tobias dedicated his win to fellow nominee, Williams who was being considered to be a favourite in the Supporting Actor in a drama series category for his role in Lovecraft Country. Michael K. Willaims tragically passed aged 54 earlier this month after he was found dead in his Brooklyn apartment.

Williams was also honoured at the Emmy Awards 2021 by Kerry Washington during the ceremony as she said, "Brilliantly talented actor and a generous human being who has left us far too soon. I know you’re here because you wouldn’t miss this. Your excellence, your artistry will endure. We love you."

Emmy Awards 2021 were held on September 19 in Los Angeles and apart from Tobias Menzies, also saw his fellow co-stars Olivia Colman, Josh O'Connor and Gillian Anderson winning in the drama series categories.

