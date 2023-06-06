Cruel Summer 2: When did the new season premiere? Where to watch, release date, cast, episodes, and more

Teen drama thriller television series Cruel Summer is onto the next chapter of its story with the anthology airing the first two episodes of its new season. Here is everything you need to know about the second season of the television series including the release date of the new season, cast details, synopsis, and episode schedule, among other aspects.

Cruel Summer 2 release date, synopsis, and cast

The second season of Cruel Summer aired its first two episodes titled Welcome to Chatham and Ride or Die on June 5, 2023, on Freeform. The third episode titled Bloody Knuckles will release on June 12. The synopsis of the new season according to Freeform's official website reads, "Set in an idyllic waterfront town in the Pacific Northwest, the next chapter of Cruel Summer follows the rise and fall of an intense teenage friendship."

ALSO READ: Manifest 4: When did part two of season four premiere? Where to watch, release date, cast, episodes, and more

It proceeds to conclude, "Approaching the story from three different timelines surrounding Y2K, the season twists and turns as it tracks the early friendship between Megan, Isabella, and Megan's best friend Luke, the love triangle that blossomed, and the mystery that would impact all of their lives going forward." The second season of the series stars Sadie Stanley, Griffin Gluck, KaDee Strickland, Sean Blakemore, Paul Adelstein, and Lisa Yamada. It was filmed from April to September 2022, in Richmond, British Columbia.

Cruel Summer 2 episode schedule and more

Episode 1: Welcome to Chatham on June 5, 2023

Episode 2: Ride or Die on June 5, 2023

Episode 3: Bloody Knuckles on June 12, 2023

Episode 4: Springing a Leak on June 19, 2023

Episode 5: All I Want For Christmas on June 26, 2023

Episode 6: The Plunge on July 3, 2023

Episode 7: It's The End of The World on July 10, 2023

Episode 8: Confess Your Sins on July 17, 2023

Episode 9: The Miseducation of Luke Chambers on July 24, 2023

Episode 10: Endgame on July 31, 2023

Cruel Summer first premiered on April 20, 2021, and became the most-watched series in Freeform. The new season will feature 10 episodes like the previous one. With the first two episodes of season two released on June 5, one episode will now be released per week till the season finale on July 3, 2023. The 10-episode season will be the final season of the series.

Advertisement

"We had no idea what was going to happen. And we were the ones filming the show," Sadie Stanley, who plays Megan, told Cosmopolitan. Lexi Underwood, who plays Isabella added, "We've had to bite our tongue for so, so long, so it feels really good now that all the secrets are going to be out. Now other people will be able to interpret the show the way we did."

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Nancy Drew 4: When did the new season premiere? Where to watch, release date, cast details, and more