Cruel Summer Season 2: Here's all you need to know about the cast and characters in the teen drama

Cruel Summer season 2 was released on June 5 with two episodes. Freeform’s megahit Cruel Summer is an anthology series. The season 2 brings a new set of players for a whole new small town mystery. Apart from the interesting plot, the series has an exciting cast.

Cast and characters of Cruel Summer season 2

Sadie Stanley as Megan Landry

Sadie Stanley as Megan Landry is a “super smart, super ambitious coder.” She has a younger sister and they are raised by a single mom. She needs to find her own way because she knows nothing is going to be given to her. However, her main goal is to go to a prestigious college and eventually work at Apple.

Sadie Stanley is famously known for her role as Kim Possible in the live-action movie from 2019.

Lexi Underwood as Isabella LaRue

In the series, Isabella is the plot catalyst. She is free-spirited and adventurous, unafraid to take risks as well as to push Megan outside of her comfort zone.

Isabella is a perfect role for Lexi Underwood as she is a rising star who was a big fan of season 1 of Cruel Summer. However, Lexi earlier played Malia Obama in The First Lady. She also starred in the critically-acclaimed show Little Fires Everywhere.

Griffin Gluck as Luke Chambers

Luke Chambers is Megan’s best friend. But eventually he gets involved in a love triangle between Megan and Isabella.

Griffin Gluck’s first big role was in the 2011 Jennifer Aniston flick Just Go With It. After that, he starred in Tall Girl and its sequel, Big Time Adolescence, and Locke & Key.

Lisa Yamada as Parker Tanaka

Parker Tanaka is a cool girl who isn't afraid to speak her mind. She's part of Megan's larger friend group. Tanaka is also romantically involved with older college guy Brent Chambers. The interesting thing is she gives her alpha energy into whatever room she is in.

Lisa Yamada acted in Little Fires Everywhere alongside Lexi Underwood, as well as in Never Have I Ever, All American, and Missing.

Braeden de la Garza as Brent Chambers

Brent is a classic bro who is a macho college frat guy. He is romantical;y linked to Parker Tanaka.

Braeden de la Garza had his first big professional role as Prince Emmett in The Quest on Disney+. However, he is also Demi Lovato's cousin.

The second season of Cruel Summer has 10 episodes. The first two episodes are already available on Freeform. The series will run from June 5 through July 31.

