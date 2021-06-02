Cruella director on Emma Stone starrer's sequel possibility: I’d love to see full-blown Cruella, fully loaded

In a recent interview, Cruella director Craig Gillespie shared his intriguing ideas on a possible sequel to the Emma Stone starrer.

Last week, Emma Stone and Emma Thompson starrer Cruella hit theatre screens in the US and there's been plenty of talk regarding the iconic Disney villain Cruella de Vil's dark backstory as aspiring fashion designer Estella Miller transforms into the notorious criminal. Cruella has been directed by Craig Gillespie of I, Tonya fame and opened to a mostly favourable response.

Hence, the question to be asked is; will there be a Cruella sequel? In an interview with Collider, Craig was quizzed if he feels there's more of Cruella's story to tell and whether he'd like for it to continue in another film. To this, Gillespie revealed, "I feel like we've only just met her. I'd love to now see the full-blown Cruella, fully loaded. She's managed to get the support system around her and she can really expand on her brand. I'd love to see where that takes her and how you could almost destroy her from inside out, if she's not careful with all that power."

Moreover, the follow-up question asked was if he'd be open to directing the sequel himself if the possibility becomes a reality. To this, Craig affirmed but on one condition: "If it was with this gang. It was such a joy to work with everybody, and Tony writing it, and Disney was so supportive." Gillespie felt that the team "really fostered a feeling of safety where we could just really go for it without the repercussions." Craig confessed that they were pushing the boundaries all the time while thinking: "I don’t know if Disney’s gonna be okay with this." However, Disney would always call and be okay with the intriguing ideas.

Also starring Joel Fry, Paul Walter Hauser, Emily Beecham, Kirby Howell-Baptiste and Mark Strong, Cruella will release in India only on August 27.

