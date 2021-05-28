Cruella: Netizens DEMAND a sequel as Emma Stone STUNS in the role of an evil villain in Disney’s latest

Emma Stone’s Cruella has finally released and fans can’t stop raving about it! Scroll down to see what Twitterati thinks of the film before you watch it.

After several delays, Disney’s Cruella has finally released! In the film, Emma Stone takes centre stage as the brilliant villain Cruella De Vil! In addition to Stone taking on the eponymous dog-hating villain, the movie also stars Emma Thompson, Joel Fry, Paul Walter Hauser, Emily Beecham, and Mark Strong. Thompson can be seen essaying the role of antagonist to Cruella who’s thought to be pivotal in her transformation to the villain we know today’.

But before you dive deep into the 2 hour long feature, scroll down and see what Twitterati are saying about the reimagined classic by Disney.

While one said: “#Cruella is easily the BEST Disney live-action film yet! Powered by Emma Stone’s brilliantly manipulative performance, a twisty screenplay & Gillespie’s sharp direction, the film cultivates an artistic voice that deserves to be upheld as a model for all future reimaginings!” Another simply added “she is the ultimate girlboss #Cruella”

One social media user said: “Y’all #Cruella was truly the best movie of 2021 so far!!! The hype is real! And I really believe that this role is in contention for Emma Stone’s best role yet which is saying a LOT. The way she is able to ground such an over the top character in realism and emotion. Loved it sm!” While one wrote: “Just finished watching #Cruella and I want a sequel, It's so gooood! One of my favourite disney villains #cruelladevil”

Cruella, which is set in 1970s London amidst the punk rock revolution, follows a young grifter named Estella (Stone), a clever and creative girl determined to make a name for herself with her designs. Events unravel and Estella is forced to embrace her wicked side and become the raucous, fashionable and revenge-bent Cruella.

Also Read: Emma Thompson recalls her shocking experience on the sets of Disney’s Cruella; Says filming was ‘torture’

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×