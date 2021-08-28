Cruella Twitter Review: Fans REACT to Emma Stone’s Queen of Mean; Calls her ‘the best thing that happened’

Craig Gillespie’s directorial Cruella has finally been released for fans in India on Disney+ Hotstar. Despite its original release on the 28th of May, Indian enthusiasts only had the opportunity to watch the Emma Stone starrer from August 27. However, like many other movies of the actress, this one too wasn’t made to disappoint. In the authoritative role, Emma Stone as Cruella made quite an impression with her monochrome supervillain and her not-so-subtle ways in life.

Cruella revolves around the main character Estella’s transformation into Cruella de Vil. In many instances, Emma Stone’s Cruella becomes a dalmatian-hating supervillain, and in others, she chose to juggle between being the protagonist and the antagonist. Disney has left no stones unturned in making it an entertaining movie, despite the somewhat gory storyline, and the main character’s anti-hero stature. Ever since Indian Twitteratis watched the movie, fans have been praising the rebel-turned-evil and her ways. While one fan said, “Just finished watching Cruella, I highly recommend it! Disney seem to be doing a better job at telling villain stories than of the nicer characters! [sic].” Another user, impressed by the entire movie, called the supervillain “the best thing that ever happened.”

One fan commented on Cruella’s styling and expressed their wish to dye their hair like the supervillain, another user was all praises for Cruella’s iconic outfits, including her ‘garbage dress.’ “Cruella is such a good film please go watch it if you haven’t yet [sic],” said another Twitter user.

Check out the tweets from Cruella enthusiasts below:

Just finished watching Cruella, I highly recommend it! Disney seem to be doing a better job at telling villain stories than of the nicer characters! — becki (@EternalRemorse) August 27, 2021

Cruella is the best thing that happened in 2021....#Cruella pic.twitter.com/SOT9pWb3vV — Lia DeVil - (@Liahiveolsen) August 20, 2021

kinda wanna dye my hair again but kinda don’t at the same time so I can dress up as cruella for halloween — elle (@elle_nelsxn) August 26, 2021

Hell yeah to Cruella's garbage dress among the other awesome outfits Emma Stone wore Psyched for a sequel ! — Karen Pang (@iamkarenpang) August 25, 2021

cruella is such a good film please go watch it if you haven’t yet — sky (@kxttenf4iry) August 27, 2021

