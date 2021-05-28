  1. Home
Cruella's Emma Stone is 'OBSESSED' with BTS; Recalls it was 'mindblowing' to watch them perform live on SNL

While promoting Cruella on Showterview with Jessi, Emma Stone gushed about her love for K-pop, in particular, BTS, who she got to see perform live during a Saturday Night Live 2019 episode which she hosted and the septet were musical guests.
20681 reads Mumbai Updated: May 28, 2021 07:53 pm
Emma Stone recalls how she got to do Saturday Night Live with BTS in 2019 Emma Stone revealed that BTS is the "only K-pop band I've seen live."
Emma Stone is reiterating the fact that she's a proud member of BTS ARMY! During a short but memorable appearance on Korean-American rapper Jessi's popular YouTube show Showterview with Jessi to promote her latest outing Cruella, Emma shared her love for BTS. Jessi, who was nervous to interview an actress she was personally a big fan of because of their similar 'no filters' personality had a few Korean-related questions amongst which she enquired about Stone's admiration for K-pop.

"I love K-pop," the 32-year-old actress said with a big grin. When the Nunu Nana rapper asked who she likes in K-pop, Emma gushed, "I'm very obvious and I'm obsessed with BTS now. [Jessi chimed in, "We're all obsessed with BTS."] It's like a pretty obvious thing to say." Moreover, Stone especially remembers fangirling over the Bangtan Boys when they were the musical guests on the Saturday Night Live 2019 episode which she hosted. "But I got to do SNL with BTS. It's the only K-pop band that I've seen live. So I got to see them live and it was just mindblowing," Emma recounted fondly about BTS' epic Boy With Luv and Mic Drop performances.

Jessi, whose straight fire wit is unmatchable, quipped how Stone should make sure to check out her music as well with the 32-year-old rapper stating, "My s**t is dope, alright! [chuckles] I'm just letting you know." Emma affirmed that she absolutely would adding that the next time the duo meet each other, she's "going to be singing to you." Stone's answer earned major brownie points as evidenced by Jessi's heart eyes and vibrant smile aimed at the Oscar-winning actress.

The never-ending list of celebrity ARMY adoring BTS is indeed DYNAMITE!

Cruella, which also stars Emma Thompson and is directed by Craig Gillespie, released in the US today, i.e. May 28.

Meanwhile, Emma welcomed her and husband and director, writer Dave McCary's first child, a daughter, in March of this year.

