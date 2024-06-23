'Crushed By Gandalf The Grey': Woman Who Sir Ian McKellen Fell On During Onstage Incident Speaks Out

The woman on whom Sir Ian McKellen fell off the stage during a London theatre performance has opened up about the situation she experienced first-hand. Johanna was present in the audience in the front row when the 85-year-old actor fell during a fight scene of Player Kings at Noël Coward Theatre.

Johanna hails from Leatherhead, Surrey. She had attended the play with her brother and friend and was sitting on the front row when Sir Ian McKellen tumbled down the stage and hit his head on her knee.

Woman who Sir Ian McKellen fell on says her injury was not attended to immediately

As per BBC, Johanna claimed that she was not well attended to by injured theatre staff who did not seem to know how to react to her condition. A spokesperson for Noël Coward Theatre apologized for this incident, saying that support and help had been given since it occurred and would continue.

She said it came as a bolt from the blue when she went into hospital with soft tissue injuries caused by his fall. It was two women who observed Johanna’s distress and led her out to the lobby. There she received care from an attending doctor. At first, there appeared some confusion about health and safety procedures among theater staff and they were slow in helping Johanna appropriately.

The 30-year-old audience member joked, "Getting crushed by Gandalf the Grey, that's something you don't expect." She praised the show until McKellen’s mishap, stating that he seemed to stumble upon one of its props which gave him momentum and made him plunge headlong into them. She added that his head collided with her right knee strongly making both of them yell for help. The paramedics mainly focused on Sir Ian therefore neglecting Johanna, as per what she said to the outlet.

Both Sir Ian McKellen and the woman he fell on were hospitalized

She thanked the doctor who helped her when needed attention could have been hard to get otherwise. Following a state of shock, whilst crying, she recalled being told an ambulance service wouldn’t be provided for her transportation home. The theatre staff told her she should book for herself since there is always a refund offered later - Johanna booked a taxi back to Leatherhead with her brother and friend. They then took her to Epsom Hospital with Angela, her mother.

She didn’t know how Sir Ian McKellen was and feared something terrible had happened to him. The news of his stable condition came as a relief later on. She said to the news outlet, "When it came up on the news saying that he's being looked after and that he seems to be OK, it made me feel a little bit better and I felt a bit more relieved."

Sir Ian is currently undergoing physiotherapy, light exercise, and essential rest at home following the fall. He will not take to the stage as Falsestaff in the last three performances of Player Kings in West End. However, he is expected to recover completely and take part in the Bristol dates of this play next month.

As per the aforementioned news outlet, Noël Coward Theatre expressed deep regret at what has been described as an extremely rare accident. The theatre maintains regular contact with affected parties to provide ongoing support and help wishing both Johanna and Sir Ian McKenell full recovery soonest possible.

