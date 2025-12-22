Cruz Beckham Claims Brooklyn Beckham Blocked Him, David and Victoria Beckham Amid Family Feud Rumors

Cruz Beckham has addressed fresh rumors about tension within the Beckham family, clarifying that his parents, David Beckham and Victoria Beckham, did not unfollow their eldest son Brooklyn Beckham on Instagram. Instead, Cruz claims that Brooklyn blocked them first.

On Saturday, December 20, the 20-year-old musician responded to online reports suggesting that David and Victoria unffollowed Brooklyn amid an ongoing family feud. Cruz shut down the claim directly on Instagram Stories. “NOT TRUE. My mum and dad would never unfollow their son. Let’s get the facts right,” he wrote. Cruz then added another claim, saying, “They woke up blocked… as did I.”

As of December 21, Brooklyn does not appear to be following any of his immediate family members, including his parents or siblings Romeo Beckham, Cruz Beckham, and Harper Beckham. The rest of the family also does not follow Brooklyn on Instagram. Brooklyn’s wife, Nicola Peltz Beckham, is also not following David or Victoria Beckham or Brooklyn’s siblings, and none of them appear to follow her either.

Brooklyn has not publicly responded to Cruz’s claims. David and Victoria Beckham have also not commented directly. However, a spokesperson for Victoria Beckham told PEOPLE that Cruz “was responding to stories that [his] parents had unfollowed their son, which isn’t true.”

Cruz Beckham pushes back against false reports

Cruz made it clear that he did not want misleading stories about his family to gain traction. By posting screenshots of media reports, including one from the Daily Mail, Cruz stressed that the narrative online was incorrect. According to him, the family only realized what happened after discovering they had been blocked.

Here’s why fans think the feud goes back years

This is not the first time the Beckham family has faced speculation about internal tensions. In May, an insider told E! News that issues may have surfaced during Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz Beckham’s wedding in April 2022.

“Brooklyn and Nicola thought that they were going to be given their first dance as a gift by Marc Anthony,” the insider said. However, the situation reportedly became awkward when Marc Anthony instead said, “Let’s hear it from the most beautiful woman in the room… Victoria Beckham.”

According to the source, “Brooklyn was confused as to how he should react and was given a very awkward position.” The insider added that Nicola “went out of the room bawling” but later returned to enjoy the rest of the celebration.

Despite the rumors, Brooklyn recently suggested he is focused on his marriage. In a September 24 interview with the Daily Mail, he said, “People will always be there to dump negativity, but I am lucky to have an extremely supportive wife.” He added, “We keep our heads down and stay out of the spotlight. And we are happy.”

ALSO READ: Supermodel and Tom Brady’s Ex-Wife Gisele Bündchen Marries Jiu-Jitsu Instructor Joaquim Valente in Secret Ceremony